Tailwind for admin panel

Hi! Is there a way I can use Tailwindcss for components inside the admin panel?
Currently trying with this inside
payload.config.ts
:
export default buildConfig({
admin{
css: path.resolve(__dirname, "admin/style/global.css")
},
…
})
Should it be done differently?
@Jarrod
funny, we were just talking about this
you should be able to do that @Sejden
I've never used Tailwind but loading up extra CSS like that is done exactly how you're attempting to do it
also, if it's not showing / working for you, try to
rm -Rf node_modules/cache
It worked after cleaning the cache. Thanks!
@Sejden Hi, I want to use tailwind for panel too but when I add it, it breaks some of payload styles
Did you encounter the same problem?
Hi @Ysione! You have to disable the Tailwind preflight, as it overwrites the Payload styles if active.
Great, thank you that helped though table still have issue, I think one line of css should fix it or there something else I missing?
Hm. Not sure why that could be happening. Try narrowing it to a Minimal Reproducible example and it might be easier to debug
I found that it would be a little bit strange if we use TailwindCSS with PayloadCMS. The default root size for TW is 16px while the payload is 13px. TW is base on rem size so that the size we use for tw in payload is not the same as we normally do in others application.
@jmikrut Is it possible to override the css both components and layout in one file without using !important?? Since I see payload use a separate scss file for each component. I'm not sure, if I rewrite the css with the existing class it would work or not?
Found the issue, for some reason after build css file had class table which sets
display:table
, other than that all good, thank you for your help
I think many issues are based on the preflight that we skip. Such the border, addition to the
border
and
border-black
, you need to add
border-solid
for the border to show up. If not, it just shows nothing.
What did you change in order to get the table width to show properly?
Was it somethings in globals?
Sorry, can't recall it, but I believe that I had a string as one of the props for component that had a "table" in it, so tailwind parser counted it as class, thats why it was in compiled file, I just renamed the string
Maybe there is something similar
Any tailwind best practices? I would like to use tailwind instead .scss
