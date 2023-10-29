In dev mode (using Nodemon), when making changes to a collection config (which Payload will automatically "push"), Drizzle asks if you want to create or rename columns.

Unfortunately, I can't use my keyboard in the terminal when the dev server is running using Nodemon. So whenever I change fields in a collection, Nodemon restarts the server and Drizzle will ask if each change I made is a column creation/rename.

From there, I can't continue, because I can't select an option.

- Tried every key on my keyboad

- Tried different terminals (Windows 11: Cygwin, Bash)

- Tried the -- -I flag in nodemon.json

My Nodemon config:

{ "ext": "ts,mts,js,json", "exec": "ts-node src/server.ts -- -I", "watch": "./src", "stdin": false }

This issue really messes up my DX, so any help would be greatly appreciated!