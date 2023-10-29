In dev mode (using Nodemon), when making changes to a collection config (which Payload will automatically "push"), Drizzle asks if you want to create or rename columns.
Unfortunately, I can't use my keyboard in the terminal when the dev server is running using Nodemon. So whenever I change fields in a collection, Nodemon restarts the server and Drizzle will ask if each change I made is a column creation/rename.
From there, I can't continue, because I can't select an option.
- Tried every key on my keyboad
- Tried different terminals (Windows 11: Cygwin, Bash)
- Tried the -- -I flag in nodemon.json
My Nodemon config:
{
"ext": "ts,mts,js,json",
"exec": "ts-node src/server.ts -- -I",
"watch": "./src",
"stdin": false
}
This issue really messes up my DX, so any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hmm, we tested this rather extensively. I wonder if the combination of cygwin and windows have a particular set of needs from nodemon to allow user input. Are you able to test this through something like WSL in your env to see if it behaves any different?
@steveninety I've had the same issue on Mac. Add -I flag to the nodemon script so it does allow pass-through
Unfortunately passing the I flag doesn't do anything for me. I think this is not even nodemon related, I'm afraid it's on an OS level (damn windows...)
I digged deep into this stuff and quite sure it's got something to do with windows. So I will give WSL a try to see if anything's different.
I've tried WSL (Ubuntu) and it works! I knew it was a Windows OS issue that I'd never figure out, so I'm really happy to see that this is working. Now I can comfortably prototype using Drizzle push 🙂 thanks for the help!
That's great! We have one teammate that uses windows that we tested with. However, I know he doesn't use Cygwin.
