Community Help

Text search speeds in the cms

default discord avatar
devperson
last month
4

More querying issues from me!



When doing a text search with a collection with a lot of entries it generates a query like the following:



Mongoose: posts.countDocuments({ '$and': [ { '$or': [ { text: { '$regex': /(?=.*(?:(?:[^\p{L}\p{N}])|^).*Sed.*(?=[^\p{L}\p{N}]|$)).+/i } } ] } ]}, {})
Mongoose: posts.find({ '$and': [ { '$or': [ { text: { '$regex': /(?=.*(?:(?:[^\p{L}\p{N}])|^).*Sed.*(?=[^\p{L}\p{N}]|$)).+/i } } ] } ]}, { limit: 10, sort: { createdAt: -1 }, skip: 0, projection: {} })


This regex seems to take a while to process with a large amount of data (reprod example

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/compare/master...rymate1234:payload:bug/filtering

)



Will it ever be possible to customise how this text search works?

