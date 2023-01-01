Text search speeds in the cms

More querying issues from me!

When doing a text search with a collection with a lot of entries it generates a query like the following:

Mongoose: posts.countDocuments({ '$and': [ { '$or': [ { text: { '$regex': /(?=.*(?:(?:[^\p{L}\p{N}])|^).*Sed.*(?=[^\p{L}\p{N}]|$)).+/i } } ] } ]}, {}) Mongoose: posts.find({ '$and': [ { '$or': [ { text: { '$regex': /(?=.*(?:(?:[^\p{L}\p{N}])|^).*Sed.*(?=[^\p{L}\p{N}]|$)).+/i } } ] } ]}, { limit: 10, sort: { createdAt: -1 }, skip: 0, projection: {} })

This regex seems to take a while to process with a large amount of data (reprod example

)

Will it ever be possible to customise how this text search works?