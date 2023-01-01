The Admin panel and none of the pages created through the CMS are not being rendered in prod

I have a NextJS + Payload CMS app being deployed on Vercel. It is based on this starter template:

.

I'm not sure if this issue is because of the environment variables, but I have the same as the one in my local (

http://localhost:3000

is the value of

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

and

NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

). I tried setting both of them equal to

https://payload-nextjs-practice.vercel.app

which is the prod URL, but it didn't work.

I validated the

MONGODB_URI

and

PAYLOAD_SECRET

variables, and they're all the same both in my local and in prod.

This is the log from Vercel when trying to go to

/admin

in prod: