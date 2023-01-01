DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
The following field is invalid: filename

default discord avatar
bumblebee
6 months ago
7

on create new post or duplicate it throws error ("The following field is invalid: filename")


const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'posts',
    admin: {
        defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'],
        useAsTitle: 'title',
    },
    access: {
        create: () => true,
        read: () => true, //isAdminOrSelf,
        delete: isAdminOrSelf,
        update: isAdminOrSelf
    },
    fields: [
       ...
        {
            type: 'tabs',
            tabs: [
                {
                    label: 'Hero',
                    description: 'This will appear within the tab above the fields.',
                    fields: [
                        {
                            name: 'title',
                            type: 'text',
                            required: true,
                        },
                        {
                            name: 'slug',
                            label: 'Slug',
                            type: 'text',
//                            required: true,
                            unique: true,
                            admin: {
                                position: 'sidebar',
                            },
                            hooks: {
                                beforeValidate: [
                                    formatSlug('title'),
                                ],
                            },
                        },
                        {
                            name: 'postImage',
                            type: 'upload',
                            relationTo: 'media',
                            required: true,
                        }

                    ]
                },
            ]
        },
    ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    nacho
    6 months ago

    Hey there! I'm having the same problem

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    Hey all check this out

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1877
  • default discord avatar
    bumblebee
    6 months ago

    @Jarrod I just upgrade payload 1.5.9 but same problem, when posts is empty and create new, it works fine, but after, even duplicate any post or adding new one, then throw me this error. 🤷🏼



    @Jarrod same error on create or duplicate post, i don't have a field named "filename", 


    {
    "errors": [
        {
            "name": "ValidationError",
            "message": "The following field is invalid: filename",
            "data": [
                {
                    "message": "Value must be unique",
                    "field": "filename"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}


    I found something in codebase and I tried to drop all collection from MongoDB and now it works fine 🥳


     // Handle uniqueness error from MongoDB
      throw error.code === 11000 && error.keyValue
        ? new ValidationError([{ message: 'Value must be unique', field: Object.keys(error.keyValue)[0] }], t)
        : error;
  • default discord avatar
    zakoul
    4 months ago

    @Jarrod Unfortunately I'm still encountering this issue with Payload v1.6.28 :/ Uploading works fine, but when I try to add a relationship on an "Upload" type field, I get the same error message

  • default discord avatar
    Stef
    3 months ago

    @Jarrod I also have this issue on 1.6.32

