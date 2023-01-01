on create new post or duplicate it throws error ("The following field is invalid: filename")

const Posts: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'posts', admin: { defaultColumns: ['title', 'author', 'category', 'tags', 'status'], useAsTitle: 'title', }, access: { create: () => true, read: () => true, //isAdminOrSelf, delete: isAdminOrSelf, update: isAdminOrSelf }, fields: [ ... { type: 'tabs', tabs: [ { label: 'Hero', description: 'This will appear within the tab above the fields.', fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'slug', label: 'Slug', type: 'text', // required: true, unique: true, admin: { position: 'sidebar', }, hooks: { beforeValidate: [ formatSlug('title'), ], }, }, { name: 'postImage', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true, } ] }, ] }, ], }