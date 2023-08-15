I'm getting this error:

message: 'The following path cannot be queried: vowelArray.vowelSound'

Here's my query:

const query = { "vowelArray.vowelSound.value.slug": { equals: targetWord.vowelArray[0].vowelSound.value.slug, } }

I have

access: {read: () => true,},

set at both the field (for troubleshooting) and collection level for the "vowel" relationship I have set up and

read: () => true

at the collection level for the "word" collection.

I see it come through in the response:

"vowelArray": [ { "syllableNumber": 1, "vowelSound": { "value": { "id": "64db67db910ca53cb73d30af", "vowel": "Long "e" like "fleece"", "slug": "long-e", "createdAt": "2023-08-15T11:56:11.366Z", "updatedAt": "2023-08-15T11:56:11.366Z" }, "relationTo": "vowels" }, "id": "64dbee9ce8d80d342199131b" }

I am able to access the relationship using dot notation:

word.docs[0].vowelArray[0].vowelSound.value.slug

but when I run the query, I get the error.

Any insight here?

Changing from “vowelArray.vowelSound” to vowelArray: {vowelSound: …} helped but the query returns all records instead of my desired result. So now I’m trying to figure that out

Okay, so this still isn't working. I can't access relationship data from my query. I tried it this way:

?where[vowelArray.vowelSound.value.id][equals]=64db67db910ca53cb73d30af

(source:

) for example and am getting the same "can't query path." I can use fetch on the front end to query both the vowel and word collections no problem, so it doesn't seem to be an access control issue. Would love some help here