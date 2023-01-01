Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
There is an error with the email configuration you have provided when on production

sqveeze.
6 months ago
4

Hello,



Using next-payload deployed to vercel but i get this when payload tries to send email.


[21:08:16] ERROR (payload): There is an error with the email configuration you have provided. Error: Connection closed unexpectedly


When running it locally everything is fine and mails hit my inbox.



Config:



email: {
    logMockCredentials: process.env.NODE_ENV === "development",
    transportOptions: {
      host: process.env.SMTP_HOST,
      auth: {
        user: process.env.SMTP_USER,
        pass: process.env.SMTP_PASS,
      },
      port: +process.env.SMTP_PORT!,
      secure: false,
      tls: {
        rejectUnauthorized: false,
      },
    },
    fromName: process.env.MAIL_SENDER_NAME
    fromAddress: process.env.MAIL_SENDER_ADDRESS
  },


Env vars added to vercel.

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    try running locally in production mode



    this is unfortunately something that Payload itself is not really able to diagnose, because it has to do specifically with your email connection / transport

    sqveeze.
    6 months ago

    @jmikrut still the same, works flawless locally, but what i found out: if i try to send like 10 emails some of them 1-2 is appears in my inbox. I'll try to contact Vercel.

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    i don't think this has anything to do with Vercel either honestly. I think this has to do with your email service



    it

    could

    be that your mail provider has a max number of concurrent connections



    and the nature of serverless functions means that you have a lot of open connections at once, and maybe you are maxing out



    what is your mail provider? maybe do some research about serverless concurrent connection issues with your mail provider

    sqveeze.
    6 months ago

    Amazon SES. Should not be a problem i believe. I read it somewhere that vercel has a low 5s max execution time for a serverless function. Which can be also valid cause if i try it a lot of time, sometimes the email arrives.

