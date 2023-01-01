There is an error with the email configuration you have provided when on production

Hello,

Using next-payload deployed to vercel but i get this when payload tries to send email.

[21:08:16] ERROR (payload): There is an error with the email configuration you have provided. Error: Connection closed unexpectedly

When running it locally everything is fine and mails hit my inbox.

Config:

email: { logMockCredentials: process.env.NODE_ENV === "development", transportOptions: { host: process.env.SMTP_HOST, auth: { user: process.env.SMTP_USER, pass: process.env.SMTP_PASS, }, port: +process.env.SMTP_PORT!, secure: false, tls: { rejectUnauthorized: false, }, }, fromName: process.env.MAIL_SENDER_NAME fromAddress: process.env.MAIL_SENDER_ADDRESS },

Env vars added to vercel.