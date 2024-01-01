Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

There's a way to just separate backend from frontend website template ?

default discord avatar
.victoraug
yesterday
2

I want to deploy the application to vercel, but that's not possible as payload run with express, so I want to separate this from the frontend and deploy the payload cms api itself into another provider, and then call this into the frontend and remove everything that is breaking the Separation of Concerns principle.


Or make use of the payload-next package while payload is not natively accepted by nextjs, but I don't have any Idea on how to proceed from the config that is pre-created by the template and what should I need to change to make this work.


Any ideas ?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.