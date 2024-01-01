I want to deploy the application to vercel, but that's not possible as payload run with express, so I want to separate this from the frontend and deploy the payload cms api itself into another provider, and then call this into the frontend and remove everything that is breaking the Separation of Concerns principle.

Or make use of the payload-next package while payload is not natively accepted by nextjs, but I don't have any Idea on how to proceed from the config that is pre-created by the template and what should I need to change to make this work.

Any ideas ?