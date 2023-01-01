Third-party translation automation

Heya payloaders!

Do you know if anyone has already built an automated translation system for Payload, or maybe something similar like some kind of data synchronization with a third party?

Alternatively, any thoughts or recommendations on how to go about building something like this? 👀

From what I gathered from the documentation (I've only just started playing with a local environment), it looks like the

afterChange

(to send strings to a loc provider) and

beforeRead

(to get translations back from the loc provider) hooks alongside some kind of

translationStatus

field (to manage these hooks and do things like prevent users to edit content that's actively being translated) might be a good place to start for a very simple MVP? 🤔