Throwing error inside CollectionAfterChangeHook will end up creating duplicate items.

default discord avatar
KasparTr
4 months ago
1

I was doing post-update validation inside CollectionAfterChangeHook and throwing errors if something went wrong down the line (in another system which was called using APIs).



It worked well until I realized this one

very important non explicit consequence

of throwing errors inside CollectionAfterChangeHook.



⭕ After the error, when user hits SAVE again, a

new, duplicate,

object is created, not updated as it would be when no errors are throw.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    @KasparTr if you have time please open an issue, this sounds like something that might need to be looked at and fixed in core?

