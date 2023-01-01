Transpile ESM only package

Has anyone transpiled ESM-only package to cjs to use in PayloadCMS?
I need suggestions how to implement this thing. Thank you in advance.
I've tried rollup, but seems cant work, I got
window is not defined
on the package when build
I have tried to combine Payload with Astro and came across the same issue
Trying to integrate the Lit components, same issue after building Lit component from ESM to CJS. Not sure if it will work, but in compiled CJS code to create condition not to use window if it is not available?
@rrums Does it work better if Rollup outputs UMD instead of CJS?
Another suggestion: if you are using
window
variable to access global scope and it must work in back-end (Node.js) and front-end (Browser) try using
globalThis
instead.
@Jesse Sivonen
window
variable is in compiled CJS, just tried UMD output. But still the same.
Error:
/path/Sites/payload/build/lit.js:5
})(this, (function (exports) { 'use strict';
^
ReferenceError: window is not defined
at /path/Sites/payload/build/lit.js:12:12
at /path/Sites/payload/build/lit.js:2:65
at Object.<anonymous> (/path/Sites/payload/build/lit.js:5:3)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1155:14)
at Module.m._compile (/path/Sites/payload/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1056:23)
at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1209:10)
at Object.require.extensions.<computed> [as .js] (/path/Sites/payload/node_modules/ts-node/src/index.ts:1059:12)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1033:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:868:12)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1057:19)
@rrums Aa, I see. You can to import it only to front-end, maybe using dynamic import. Or try to replace window with globalThis using @rollup/plugin-replace:https://github.com/rollup/plugins/tree/master/packages/replace
@Jesse Sivonen I'm trying to implement lit+react to swap payload component or for ui field. I think payload do SSR in this case.
Tried to replace window with globalThis, then got another one,
HTMLelement is not defined
use
rollup
along with
@rollup/plugin-node-resolve
and set
exportConditions
to
node
solve my problem
