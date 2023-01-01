Trouble deploying to GCP

Hey,
I'm running into some issues deploying Payload to GCP. So far I have set up Cloud Build and Cloud Run and used a Dockerfile to create a container for Payload. I've run the container locally and it works perfectly fine, however when I deploy the same Dockerfile to GCP I get
Error: cannot find Payload config. Please create a configuration file located at the root of your current working directory called "payload.config.js" or "payload.config.ts"
My payload.config.ts is under /src/payload.config.ts (I'm using the starter template from create-payload-app)
I'm confused why this would run in a local container but not on GCP?
Sorry if this is too GCP-specific but I believe the error stems from payload so maybe someone can help
We actually wrote an article on this which should help you out!
