Trouble deploying to GCP

Hey,

I'm running into some issues deploying Payload to GCP. So far I have set up Cloud Build and Cloud Run and used a Dockerfile to create a container for Payload. I've run the container locally and it works perfectly fine, however when I deploy the same Dockerfile to GCP I get

Error: cannot find Payload config. Please create a configuration file located at the root of your current working directory called "payload.config.js" or "payload.config.ts"

My payload.config.ts is under /src/payload.config.ts (I'm using the starter template from create-payload-app)

I'm confused why this would run in a local container but not on GCP?

Sorry if this is too GCP-specific but I believe the error stems from payload so maybe someone can help