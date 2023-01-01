Trying to create a production build with Payload CMS Error

So i have been experimenting a lot with payload CMS, i am trying to produce a production build where i can inject environment variables
I stated with the blog template
Sorry i am not that familiar with GraphQL to dive into this but definitely feels like a schema issue or some component i am missing this is my logs error, anyone encountered this
cms-payload-1 | [23:39:01] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
cms-payload-1 | [23:39:01] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
cms-payload-1 | /home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12
cms-payload-1 | throw new Error(message);
cms-payload-1 | ^
cms-payload-1 |
cms-payload-1 | Error: Expected JSON to be a GraphQL type.
cms-payload-1 | at devAssert (/home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12:11)
cms-payload-1 | at new GraphQLList (/home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/type/definition.js:349:32)
cms-payload-1 | at /home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/withOperators.js:18:27
cms-payload-1 | at Array.reduce (<anonymous>)
cms-payload-1 | at withOperators (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/withOperators.js:15:27)
cms-payload-1 | at buildWhereInputType (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/buildWhereInputType.js:48:43)
cms-payload-1 | at /home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:126:79
cms-payload-1 | at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
cms-payload-1 | at initCollectionsGraphQL (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:60:38)
cms-payload-1 | at registerSchema (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/registerSchema.js:58:24)
cms-payload-1 |
cms-payload-1 | Node.js v18.14.1
Any insights or help would be greatly appreciated
I haven't been able to reproduce your issue.
If you have some reproduction steps I'd like to try them to see what is going.
Assuming you don't need GraphQL at all, you can set
graphQL.disable: true
in your Payload config which should prevent this from happening if you just want to be unblocked.
Hi @dribbens this is my
payload-config.ts
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Categories,
Posts,
Tags,
Users,
Media,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts')
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
});
This is my dockerfile
# syntax=docker/dockerfile:1
FROM node:18-alpine as base
FROM base as builder
WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./
COPY . .
RUN npm ci
RUN npm run build
FROM base as runtime
ENV NODE_ENV=production
WORKDIR /home/node
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm i --omit dev
COPY --from=builder /home/node/dist ./dist
COPY --from=builder /home/node/build ./build
COPY --from=builder /home/node/src/generated-schema.graphql ./dist/generated-schema.graphql
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]
After taking that
graphQL
piece of configuration then i get a different error
cms-payload-1 | [23:42:11] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully!
cms-payload-1 | [23:42:11] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
cms-payload-1 | /home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12
cms-payload-1 | at /home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/withOperators.js:18:27
cms-payload-1 | at Array.reduce (<anonymous>)
cms-payload-1 | at withOperators (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/withOperators.js:15:27)
cms-payload-1 | at buildWhereInputType (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/buildWhereInputType.js:48:43)
cms-payload-1 | at /home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:126:79cms-payload-1 | at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)cms-payload-1 | at initCollectionsGraphQL (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:60:38)cms-payload-1 | at registerSchema (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/registerSchema.js:58:24)
cms-payload-1 |
cms-payload-1 | Node.js v18.14.1
Do you think it could be the node version? might give that a try, but seems like when registering the schema if falls over
We had some issues recently due to some version issues with some incompatibilities of different GraphQL dependencies. I think that is what you are up against here.
I don't think it is your node version. Switching to
yarn
might fix this in the short term.
This is the thread that makes me think it could be relatedhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1856
. Without digging in more I'm not sure.
Feel free to open an issue on our Github too, we do bugfixes on Mondays each week and if this is anyone using npm for Payload then we need to address it.
Ok will do, wouldnt have expected it to be an NPM issue but hopefully you can figure it out
"overrides": {
"graphql": ">15.7.0 <16.7.0"
}
That block and rebuilding the
package-lock.json
solved it
There must be something in the dependency tree that is lower than 15.7.0 and is causing that incorrect string parsing
