Trying to create a production build with Payload CMS Error

So i have been experimenting a lot with payload CMS, i am trying to produce a production build where i can inject environment variables

I stated with the blog template

Sorry i am not that familiar with GraphQL to dive into this but definitely feels like a schema issue or some component i am missing this is my logs error, anyone encountered this

cms-payload-1 | [23:39:01] INFO (payload): Connected to Mongo server successfully! cms-payload-1 | [23:39:01] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... cms-payload-1 | /home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12 cms-payload-1 | throw new Error(message); cms-payload-1 | ^ cms-payload-1 | cms-payload-1 | Error: Expected JSON to be a GraphQL type. cms-payload-1 | at devAssert (/home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12:11) cms-payload-1 | at new GraphQLList (/home/node/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/type/definition.js:349:32) cms-payload-1 | at /home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/withOperators.js:18:27 cms-payload-1 | at Array.reduce (<anonymous>) cms-payload-1 | at withOperators (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/withOperators.js:15:27) cms-payload-1 | at buildWhereInputType (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/schema/buildWhereInputType.js:48:43) cms-payload-1 | at /home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:126:79 cms-payload-1 | at Array.forEach (<anonymous>) cms-payload-1 | at initCollectionsGraphQL (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:60:38) cms-payload-1 | at registerSchema (/home/node/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/registerSchema.js:58:24) cms-payload-1 | cms-payload-1 | Node.js v18.14.1

Any insights or help would be greatly appreciated