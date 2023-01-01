Just gives me "Application failed to respond" with a 503 in the console. If anyone can point me towards a deploy guide for Railway that would be amazing
Mongo set and working
Node_env set to prod
Payload_config path set
Payload_secret set
Have tried with docker and nixpacks. Have run build command before push
Gives me this after build
yarn run v1.22.19
$ yarn build && yarn serve
$ yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server
$ copyfiles -u 1 "src/*/
.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}" dist/
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build
$ tsc
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
[19:45:51] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[19:45:51] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[19:45:52] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: Correct URL/admin
Railway also requires a
PORT
environment variable to be set. This is specific to Railway.
I've also recorded a railway deployment tutorial a while back here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XmQE03y5Ek
Amazing - thanks for the help.
