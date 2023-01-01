Just gives me "Application failed to respond" with a 503 in the console. If anyone can point me towards a deploy guide for Railway that would be amazing

Mongo set and working

Node_env set to prod

Payload_config path set

Payload_secret set

Have tried with docker and nixpacks. Have run build command before push

Gives me this after build

﻿yarn run v1.22.19

﻿$ yarn build && yarn serve

﻿$ yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server

﻿$ copyfiles -u 1 "src/*

.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}" dist/

﻿$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build

﻿$ tsc

﻿$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js

﻿[19:45:51] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!

﻿[19:45:51] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...

﻿[19:45:52] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: Correct URL/admin