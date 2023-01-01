TS Typing for Blocks

Hi!

First of all, thanks a lot for the amazing work! Currently in the process of evaluating PayloadCMS as a Prismic replacement, due to self-hosting needs.

One question I had was with the typescript typings generation for blocks.

I have the same blocks present within multiple Field across collections, and while in the GraphQL output, the Blocks are typed with an explicit notation, it is not the case for the typescript ones, that instead inlines all the possibilities.

Is there a reason for that, or just an oversight?

Thanks in advance for your help!

Small bump ^^

I have a workaround that is based on creating the types myself, but it is not the most optimal workflow