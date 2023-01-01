DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Turborepo, Payload, Next with Payload Cloud

default discord avatar
joebu23
last week
3

Howdy, I'm trying to deploy a vanilla Payload instance to Payload Cloud and am having issues.



The repo is a monorepo with turborepo using pnpm. I imagine my settings are wonky in Payload Cloud but can't see where.



Thank you in advance for any help.



Answered this myself.



For future needs --- the root directory needs to be prefaced with a slash and then in my case it was /apps/cms. Also, even though it was using pnpm it needed to be told to use yarn (yarn install, yarn build, yarn serve) in the commands section



Probably due to my lack of in-depth knowledge of turborepo mostly

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.