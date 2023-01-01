Turborepo, Payload, Next with Payload Cloud

Howdy, I'm trying to deploy a vanilla Payload instance to Payload Cloud and am having issues.

The repo is a monorepo with turborepo using pnpm. I imagine my settings are wonky in Payload Cloud but can't see where.

Thank you in advance for any help.

Answered this myself.

For future needs --- the root directory needs to be prefaced with a slash and then in my case it was /apps/cms. Also, even though it was using pnpm it needed to be told to use yarn (yarn install, yarn build, yarn serve) in the commands section

Probably due to my lack of in-depth knowledge of turborepo mostly