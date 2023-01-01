DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
"turn off the API"

default discord avatar
jamesryan
last month
24

Morning all,



I've been tasked with "turning off the [rest] API" as our application does not require a valid session identifier or other credentials to access portions of the application. So we're looking to restrict access to Global's URLs however inspecting the documentation I'm unable to find anything about "turning off the API"



any help would be appreciated

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Morning @jamesryan - I think the REST api is used in interal requests, right?



    I've been able to overwrite default REST routes for a collection with something more specific



    Otherwise I would change the permissions of the collection



    But disabling the whole REST api? Not sure about that one



    It's a good question though

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    It would only make sense if you want to disable the admin panel as well



    Cause yea, the admin panel does make rest api requests

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    BTW to add to this with a scenario



    (And this probably could have been built better on my end)



    We had a "Resume" collection to allow people to upload documents



    We didn't want them to have accounts, but we did want them to be able to return to their submission and make edits if needed



    So they fill out a form and upload a document, this creates a Resume record



    Then using an email hook, we send them their unique resume ID via email. They click a link to confirm their email is legit, and they can then use that ID to access their resume again online



    The issue is, we dont want people to hit /resumes and get a list of everyone's resume



    But we also dont want to overwrite the main /get call for that collection (admin panel would bug out)



    So the option was to restrict access, and create a custom endpoint that stepped over the permissions where needed

  • default discord avatar
    jamesryan
    last month

    Thanks all for this BTW



    the query was about blocking public, non-authenticated users access to the api endpoints



    changing the permissions of a collection is something i will look into



    const apiPathRegex = /^\/api(\/|$)/i;
const disallowedPathsRegex = /^\/api\/globals\/[^/?]+$/i;

const isApiUrl = (req: any) => apiPathRegex.test(req.url);
const isDisallowedUrl = (req: any) => disallowedPathsRegex.test(req.url);

export const accessApiMiddleware = (req: any, res: any, next: any): void => {
    console.log('req.url', req.url);
    if (isApiUrl(req) && isDisallowedUrl(req)) {
        console.log('banned Url --> req.url', req.url);

        console.log(isApiUrl(req))
        console.log(isDisallowedUrl(req))
        res.send(401, 'Unauthorized');
        return;
    }

    next();
};


    in the end this worked as the regex /^/api/globals/[^/?]+$/i matches URLs that start with "/api/globals/", followed by one or more characters that are not a slash ("/") or a question mark ("?"), and then end. This means it will match any URL that is exactly "/api/globals/<anything>", but not URLs that have additional paths or query parameters.



    With this solution, URLs such as "/api/globals/publicaccess" or "/api/globals/public-access" would be blocked, but "/api/globals/footerMenu?locale=en&fallback-locale=null&depth=0&draft=true" or "/api/globals/footerMenu/access" would not be blocked.



    @alessiogr and @notchr thanks for answering my query, even getting replies was encouraging and supportive



    maybe its our payload system but

    https://website/api/globals/original-policy-provider-options

    as an example is publically available



    so we needed to redirect the user

