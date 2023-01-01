DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
TypeError: (0 , link_1.default) is not a function

default discord avatar
taun2160
4 weeks ago
6
F:\git\Melex_2\payload\src\fields\richText\index.ts:38
                link({
                    ^
TypeError: (0 , link_1.default) is not a function


Any ideas?



Also, I'm setting up a boilerplate template to service clients and give them the option to add their own pages, with Blocks layouts. I assume this RichText component is fundamental to a good content editing experience and this template I'm aiming to create?



import type { RichTextElement, RichTextField, RichTextLeaf } from 'payload/dist/fields/config/types'

import deepMerge from '../../utilities/deepMerge'
import link from '../link'
import elements from './elements'
import leaves from './leaves'

type RichText = (
  overrides?: Partial<RichTextField>,
  additions?: {
    elements?: RichTextElement[]
    leaves?: RichTextLeaf[]
  },
) => RichTextField

const richText: RichText = (
  overrides,
  additions = {
    elements: [],
    leaves: [],
  },
) =>
  deepMerge<RichTextField, Partial<RichTextField>>(
    {
      name: 'richText',
      type: 'richText',
      required: true,
      admin: {
        upload: {
          collections: {
            media: {
              fields: [
                {
                  name: 'enableLink',
                  type: 'checkbox',
                  label: 'Enable Link',
                },
                link({
                  appearances: false,
                  disableLabel: true,
                  overrides: {
                    admin: {
                      condition: (_, data) => Boolean(data?.enableLink),
                    },
                  },
                }),
              ],
            },
          },
        },
        elements: [...elements, ...(additions.elements || [])],
        leaves: [...leaves, ...(additions.leaves || [])],
      },
    },
    overrides,
  )

export default richText


Within link.ts, I'm receiving an error regarding the PageType - does this correlate to the OP error? How might I solve?



  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Hi @taun2160 - looks like you need to import

    PageType

    . Likely needs to be imported from your

    payload-types.ts

    In your

    link.ts

    file can you show me where

    link

    is getting exported?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    4 weeks ago

    Thanks @jesschow.



    Here's link.ts


    import { Field } from 'payload/types';
import { PageType } from 'payload/types';

export type Type = {
  type: 'page' | 'custom'
  label: string
  page?: PageType
  url?: string
}

const link: Field = {
  name: 'link',
  type: 'group',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'type',
      type: 'radio',
      options: [
        {
          label: 'Page',
          value: 'page',
        },
        {
          label: 'Custom URL',
          value: 'custom',
        },
      ],
      defaultValue: 'page',
      admin: {
        layout: 'horizontal',
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'row',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'label',
          label: 'Label',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            width: '50%',
          },
        },
        {
          name: 'page',
          label: 'Page to link to',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: 'pages',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'page',
            width: '50%',
          },
        },
        {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'Custom URL',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'custom',
            width: '50%',
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};

export default link;


    PageType doesn't exist in payload-types and I can't access payload-type from the payload-main repo. Do you know what PageType should be defined as?

