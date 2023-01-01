I'm receiving this error (see comment below) related to Fields. That's the clue. My guess is that is has something to do with link: Field, as Fields is the latest folder I added to the project. I'm working with Custom-website-series and Payload-website repos to copy/paste and modify code.
I have a collection named Pages.
Does this code look correct?
import { Field } from 'payload/types';
import { Type as PageType } from '../collections/Pages';
export type Type = {
type: 'page' | 'custom'
label: string
page?: PageType
url?: string
}
const link: Field = {
name: 'link',
type: 'group',
fields: [
{
name: 'type',
type: 'radio',
options: [
{
label: 'Page',
value: 'page',
},
{
label: 'Custom URL',
value: 'custom',
},
],
defaultValue: 'page',
admin: {
layout: 'horizontal',
},
},
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'label',
label: 'Label',
type: 'text',
required: true,
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
},
{
name: 'page',
label: 'Page to link to',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'pages',
required: true,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'page',
width: '50%',
},
},
{
name: 'url',
label: 'Custom URL',
type: 'text',
required: true,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'custom',
width: '50%',
},
},
],
},
],
};
export default link;
[13:09:55] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[13:09:55] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:52:77
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
Hmm, this seems like a collection config issue
Is there way for me to find out more about the error? This is some Davinci Code shit.
Well, there are a few possibilities
- Is the field configuration conflicting with an existing configuration and requires a small migration?
- Is there a syntax error in the collection config?
- properties of undefined (reading X) means
whatever.fields
whatever is undefined, in this case...
You have two fields (one nested) with a fields array
So that may be somewhere to look
- Are your types re-generated?
That's all I can think of off the top of my head
Thanks Chris
If I had say 50 collections, would the dev go through each one-by-one?
Probably not
You'd think software of 2023 would be able to help out with this
Well, you have to decide the quickest path to understanding the issue
in this case, we know it's something that has a .fields property
We know it happened recently
You can identify where it started happening, right?
I don't know what .fields is refering to. I have a fields Type, and arrays of fields, an interface with a property called 'fields' (fields: Field[])
where are you using the interface
There is a property called fields here:
import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'
import deepMerge from '../utilities/deepMerge'
interface Args {
name: string
fields: Field[]
overrides?: Partial<GroupField>
}
export const blockFields = ({ name, fields, overrides }: Args): Field =>
deepMerge(
{
name,
label: false,
type: 'group',
admin: {
hideGutter: true,
style: {
margin: 0,
padding: 0,
},
},
fields,
},
overrides,
)
//blockFields.ts
add a log after blockFields
to make sure it isn't undefined
Also, assuming you're using a modern IDE
Like so?
You can add a breakpoint in your code to see where the error i happening
Sorry my prev screenshot doesnt show it
Interesting, what's the code for that and where do I place it?
ok what else did you recently edit
I added the entire fields folder of Payload-website
Interesting
To aswer the debug question
You can click to the left of a line of code
and it adds a red dot
Then when you run your application with a debugger (see the icon on the left sidebar that has a play button)
If it errors, it will show you which line
And if you hover over variables in youre code while paused at a breakpoint, it shows their computed value
which is super convinient
Awesome, thanks, I'll checkout a Youtube vid to understand more
For sure, i 200% recommend learning breakpoints
it will make your life easier
So that is the only way to learn more about what is going wrong? The console can't reveal more?
Like some terminal running behind the scenes or something
I feel like I'm getting a summary
The console is telling you there is an error
at some point in payloads code, it goes through sanitization, which has a function that validates the structure of your data
It may not be able to list explicitly which data was problematic
But the debugger allows you to pause execution and investigate an issue more in-depth
Which is why it's better than just going by the stack trace in console
Sometimes (especially in bundled code), stack traces will not guide you to the problematic code
But to the function that encountered the code
Epic. I just ran it and received this:
Uncaught SyntaxError F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\src\fields\blockFields.ts:1
import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'
^^^^^^
SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
at internalCompileFunction (internal/vm:73:18)
at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1176:20)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1218:27)
at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1308:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1117:32)
at Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:958:12)
at executeUserEntryPoint (internal/modules/run_main:81:12)
at <anonymous> (internal/main/run_main_module:23:47)
Ahh
That's interesting
Are you using import elsewhere?
Elsewhere, outside of the blockFields.ts ?
import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'
import deepMerge from '../utilities/deepMerge'
interface Args {
name: string
fields: Field[]
overrides?: Partial<GroupField>
}
export const blockFields = ({ name, fields, overrides }: Args): Field =>
deepMerge(
{
name,
label: false,
type: 'group',
admin: {
hideGutter: true,
style: {
margin: 0,
padding: 0,
},
},
fields,
},
overrides,
)
console.log(blockFields);
That's blockFields.ts
Interesting
That import error generally is a conflict with es modules / common js
@alessiogr Do you know whats going on here?
I reloaded the types yesterday using the cmd you mentioned. That wouldn't be it?
Well, we can try that and see if it changes anything
Though, in the top right of discord the channel search revealed other threads with your issue
"Cannot use import statement outside a module"
I would search that in the meantime (in this discord only)
And see if you find anything related until one of the Payload team members can assist
Someone mentioned:
The fix for this was simply to (1) rename payload.config.ts to payload.config.js and update internal references and (2) switch from ts-node to node in the yarn serve definition.
Not sure if that relates to this
Well
I think it's a deeper issue
First off
I saw you were copying some fields
Is it possibly your initial payload setup is messed up?
With the payload base project, it is properly configured
So it's curios to me that folks run into ES/Commonjs issues
Weird weird, smells like that could also be a misconfigured tsconfig?
Right
also hi @alessiogr ❤️
mornin'
gooood morning!!
Well afternoon for me!
@taun2160 Can we check out your tsconfig file
lets compare it to the base tsconfig
Sorry, was afk.
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import BlogCategories from './collections/BlogCategories';
import PortfolioCategories from './collections/PortfolioCategories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Media from './collections/Media';
import Items from './collections/Items';
import { Footer } from './globals/Footer';
import { MainMenu } from './globals/MainMenu';
import { Pages } from './collections/Pages';
import Study from './collections/Study';
import Category from './collections/Category';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:4000',
collections: [
BlogCategories,
PortfolioCategories,
Posts,
Tags,
Media,
Items,
Pages,
Study,
Category,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts')
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
globals: [Footer, MainMenu],
});
The Console log error seems to have changed to include [Function: blockFields]
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[14:43:22] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[14:43:22] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[Function: blockFields]
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
That's because you're logging it
@taun2160 We meant your tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"lib": [
"dom",
"dom.iterable",
"esnext"
],
"allowJs": true,
"strict": false,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"outDir": "./dist",
"rootDir": "./src",
"jsx": "react",
"paths": {
"payload/generated-types": [
"./src/payload-types.ts",
],
}
},
"include": [
"src"
],
"exclude": [
"node_modules",
"dist",
"build",
],
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true,
"swc": true,
}
}
Sorry
Is it normal to have squiglies here:
It depends
Does payload-types differ from the Website-CMS repo to the Custom-website-series? Should I regenerate again?
Try to regenerate
and see if it fixes
if not, we will compare our tsconfig files
After searching I can't find the cmd. What's the cmd to regen types?
@taun2160 All commands available via npm for your project are in package.json
In any node project you make
Nice, thanks for another great tip
😄
You're giving me a beginners course into coding here ❤️
The console is still returning error:
PS F:\git\TaunDevs\payload> yarn generate:types
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types
[Function: blockFields]
F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:109
fields: block.fields.concat(baseBlockFields_1.baseBlockFields)
^
Even when I run types cmd. I turned off the red dot?
You turned off the breakpoint, good
You have a custom block
Somewhere right
So it successfully ran the regen of types?
PS F:\git\TaunDevs\payload> yarn generate:types
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types
[Function: blockFields]
F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:109
fields: block.fields.concat(baseBlockFields_1.baseBlockFields)
^
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:109:35
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:107:41
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at sanitizeFields (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:71:19)
at sanitizeCollection (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\config\sanitize.js:129:47)
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\config\sanitize.js:39:39
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at sanitizeConfig (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\config\sanitize.js:38:63)
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\config\build.js:189:48
Node.js v18.15.0
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
PS F:\git\TaunDevs\payload>
No it didnt
I'm saying, where do you have a custom block
In your project
I tihnk I chaned Media to MediaBlock to prevent the other error of multiple Media types.
import type { Block } from 'payload/types'
import { blockFields } from '../../fields/blockFields'
export type Type = {
blockType: 'media-block'
}
export const MediaBlock: Block = {
slug: 'MediaBlock',
fields: [
blockFields({
name: 'mediaFields',
fields: [
{
name: 'position',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'default',
options: [
{
label: 'Default',
value: 'default',
},
{
label: 'Wide',
value: 'wide',
},
],
},
{
name: 'media',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'caption',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
elements: ['link'],
},
},
],
}),
],
}
Aah blockFields
Why is that wrapped like that
@taun2160 ?
I think it's a copy paste of the website-cms-main? This is the source file I copied -
import type { Block } from 'payload/types'
import { blockFields } from '../../fields/blockFields'
export const MediaBlock: Block = {
slug: 'mediaBlock',
fields: [
blockFields({
name: 'mediaBlockFields',
fields: [
{
name: 'position',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'default',
options: [
{
label: 'Default',
value: 'default',
},
{
label: 'Wide',
value: 'wide',
},
],
},
{
name: 'media',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'caption',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
elements: ['link'],
},
},
],
}),
],
}
ok take out the wrapping blockFields() for now
but keep the object inside
export const MediaBlock: Block = {
slug: 'mediaBlock',
fields: [
{
name: 'mediaBlockFields',
fields: [
{
name: 'position',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'default',
options: [
{
label: 'Default',
value: 'default',
},
{
label: 'Wide',
value: 'wide',
},
],
},
{
name: 'media',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'caption',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
elements: ['link'],
},
},
],
},
],
}
`
and get rid of the import for blockField
then try to run
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.22
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[15:05:46] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[15:05:46] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
MissingFieldType: Field "mediaBlockFields" is either missing a field type or it does not match an available field type
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:15:28
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at sanitizeFields (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:12:17)
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:99:35
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:96:35
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at sanitizeFields (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:12:17)
at sanitizeCollection (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\collections\config\sanitize.ts:145:36)
at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\config\sanitize.ts:29:99
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
Ma bad, sorry I replaced the entire thing
I'll edit now and rerun
I don't think I have a mediaBlockFields file
Why the squigglies?
syntax error
make sure you've closed bracket pairs, etc
If you copied what i wrote, i may have made a mistake and didnt close something
but in any case, fix that and retry
Property 'type' is missing in type '{ name: string; fields: ({ name: string; type: "select"; defaultValue: string; options: { label: string; value: string; }[]; } | { name: string; type: "upload"; relationTo: string; required: true; } | { name: string; type: "richText"; admin: { ...; }; })[]; }' but required in type '{ type: "array"; minRows?: number; maxRows?: number; labels?: Labels; fields: Field[]; admin?: Admin & { initCollapsed?: boolean; components?: { RowLabel?: RowLabel; } & { ...; }; }; interfaceName?: string; }'.ts(2322)
When I hover it says that. I don't yet see a syntax error.
So you're missing type on a field?
you need type: 'text' or w/e type the field is
i think it should be "group" maybe
above the fields propertty
try adding type: "group"
I've copy pasted the Payload repo file again and going from there. Brb.
Or is that a bad idea?
well
yeah id say a clean slate may be good
import type { Block } from 'payload/types'
import { blockFields } from '../../fields/blockFields'
export const MediaBlock: Block = {
slug: 'mediaBlock',
fields: [
blockFields({
name: 'mediaBlockFields',
fields: [
{
name: 'position',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'default',
options: [
{
label: 'Default',
value: 'default',
},
{
label: 'Wide',
value: 'wide',
},
],
},
{
name: 'media',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'caption',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
elements: ['link'],
},
},
],
}),
],
}
This is what I've now got and the error is back to:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
one sec
replace that whole thing
with the following
import type { Block } from 'payload/types'
export const MediaBlock: Block = {
slug: 'mediaBlock',
fields: [
{
name: 'mediaBlockFields',
type: 'group',
fields: [
{
name: 'position',
type: 'select',
defaultValue: 'default',
options: [
{
label: 'Default',
value: 'default',
},
{
label: 'Wide',
value: 'wide',
},
],
},
{
name: 'media',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'caption',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
elements: ['link'],
},
},
],
},
],
}
and see if it works
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
`
And if you remove the collection
from the payload config
?
brb
[15:20:22] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[15:20:22] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
InvalidFieldRelationship: Field Thumbnail has invalid relationship 'media'.
Ah
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Items: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'items',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'name',
},
access: {
read: () => true,
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'description',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'category',
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "portfolioCategories",
},
{
name: 'thumbnail',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
filterOptions: {
mimeType: { contains: 'image' },
}
},
],
timestamps: false,
}
export default Items;
ok
get rid of the thumbnail field
{
name: 'thumbnail',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
filterOptions: {
mimeType: { contains: 'image' },
}
},
InvalidFieldRelationship: Field Hero Media has invalid relationship 'media'.
wheres the field her media
hero
{
name: 'heroMedia',
label: 'Hero Media',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'media',
required: true,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.heroType === 'contentAboveMedia' || siblingData?.heroType === 'contentLeftOfMedia',
},
},
ok remove or comment it out
Thats Page.ts
InvalidFieldRelationship: Field Media has invalid relationship 'media'.
ok so there is a Media field somewhere
in one of the collections
basically get rid of the media references and see if you cant get past this issue
This is the Media collection. It's fine?
import path from 'path';
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
export type Type = {
title: string
slug: string
}
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'media',
upload: {
staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../media'),
// Specify the size name that you'd like to use as admin thumbnail
adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
imageSizes: [
{
height: 400,
width: 400,
crop: 'center',
name: 'thumbnail',
},
{
width: 900,
height: 450,
crop: 'center',
name: 'sixteenByNineMedium',
},
],
},
fields: [],
};
export default Media;
I'll keep tinkering. Thanks a lot Chris.
Finally no more errors 😄 After pretty much reverting to a boilerplate setup.
I'l rather build up, than reverse engineer.
Haha for sure, I'm glad you've got a good base now
