DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')

default discord avatar
taun2160
last month
178
https://github.com/taunhealy/MelexPayloadCMS

I'm receiving this error (see comment below) related to Fields. That's the clue. My guess is that is has something to do with link: Field, as Fields is the latest folder I added to the project. I'm working with Custom-website-series and Payload-website repos to copy/paste and modify code.


I have a collection named Pages.



Does this code look correct?



import { Field } from 'payload/types';
import { Type as PageType } from '../collections/Pages';

export type Type = {
  type: 'page' | 'custom'
  label: string
  page?: PageType
  url?: string
}

const link: Field = {
  name: 'link',
  type: 'group',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'type',
      type: 'radio',
      options: [
        {
          label: 'Page',
          value: 'page',
        },
        {
          label: 'Custom URL',
          value: 'custom',
        },
      ],
      defaultValue: 'page',
      admin: {
        layout: 'horizontal',
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'row',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'label',
          label: 'Label',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            width: '50%',
          },
        },
        {
          name: 'page',
          label: 'Page to link to',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: 'pages',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'page',
            width: '50%',
          },
        },
        {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'Custom URL',
          type: 'text',
          required: true,
          admin: {
            condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.type === 'custom',
            width: '50%',
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};

export default link; 


[13:09:55] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[13:09:55] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:52:77
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Hmm, this seems like a collection config issue

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Is there way for me to find out more about the error? This is some Davinci Code shit.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well, there are a few possibilities



    - Is the field configuration conflicting with an existing configuration and requires a small migration?



    - Is there a syntax error in the collection config?



    - properties of undefined (reading X) means

    whatever.fields

    whatever is undefined, in this case...



    You have two fields (one nested) with a fields array



    So that may be somewhere to look



    - Are your types re-generated?



    That's all I can think of off the top of my head

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Thanks Chris



    If I had say 50 collections, would the dev go through each one-by-one?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Probably not

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    You'd think software of 2023 would be able to help out with this

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well, you have to decide the quickest path to understanding the issue



    in this case, we know it's something that has a .fields property



    We know it happened recently



    You can identify where it started happening, right?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I don't know what .fields is refering to. I have a fields Type, and arrays of fields, an interface with a property called 'fields' (fields: Field[])

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    where are you using the interface

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    There is a property called fields here:



    import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'

import deepMerge from '../utilities/deepMerge'

interface Args {
  name: string
  fields: Field[]
  overrides?: Partial<GroupField>
}

export const blockFields = ({ name, fields, overrides }: Args): Field =>
  deepMerge(
    {
      name,
      label: false,
      type: 'group',
      admin: {
        hideGutter: true,
        style: {
          margin: 0,
          padding: 0,
        },
      },
      fields,
    },
    overrides,
  )


    //blockFields.ts



    import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'

import deepMerge from '../utilities/deepMerge'

interface Args {
  name: string
  fields: Field[]
  overrides?: Partial<GroupField>
}



export const blockFields = ({ name, fields, overrides }: Args): Field =>
  deepMerge(
    {
      name,
      label: false,
      type: 'group',
      admin: {
        hideGutter: true,
        style: {
          margin: 0,
          padding: 0,
        },
      },
      fields,
    },
    overrides,
  )
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    add a log after blockFields



    to make sure it isn't undefined



    Also, assuming you're using a modern IDE

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Like so?

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    You can add a breakpoint in your code to see where the error i happening

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Sorry my prev screenshot doesnt show it





    Interesting, what's the code for that and where do I place it?

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    ok what else did you recently edit

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I added the entire fields folder of Payload-website



    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Interesting



    To aswer the debug question



    You can click to the left of a line of code



    and it adds a red dot



    Then when you run your application with a debugger (see the icon on the left sidebar that has a play button)



    If it errors, it will show you which line



    And if you hover over variables in youre code while paused at a breakpoint, it shows their computed value



    which is super convinient

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Awesome, thanks, I'll checkout a Youtube vid to understand more

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    For sure, i 200% recommend learning breakpoints



    it will make your life easier

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    So that is the only way to learn more about what is going wrong? The console can't reveal more?



    Like some terminal running behind the scenes or something



    I feel like I'm getting a summary

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    The console is telling you there is an error



    at some point in payloads code, it goes through sanitization, which has a function that validates the structure of your data



    It may not be able to list explicitly which data was problematic



    But the debugger allows you to pause execution and investigate an issue more in-depth



    Which is why it's better than just going by the stack trace in console



    Sometimes (especially in bundled code), stack traces will not guide you to the problematic code



    But to the function that encountered the code

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Epic. I just ran it and received this:


     Uncaught SyntaxError F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\src\fields\blockFields.ts:1
import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'
^^^^^^

SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
    at internalCompileFunction (internal/vm:73:18)
    at wrapSafe (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1176:20)
    at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1218:27)
    at Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1308:10)
    at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:1117:32)
    at Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader:958:12)
    at executeUserEntryPoint (internal/modules/run_main:81:12)
    at <anonymous> (internal/main/run_main_module:23:47)
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Ahh



    That's interesting



    Are you using import elsewhere?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Elsewhere, outside of the blockFields.ts ?



    import type { Field, GroupField } from 'payload/types'

import deepMerge from '../utilities/deepMerge'

interface Args {
  name: string
  fields: Field[]
  overrides?: Partial<GroupField>
}

export const blockFields = ({ name, fields, overrides }: Args): Field =>
  deepMerge(
    {
      name,
      label: false,
      type: 'group',
      admin: {
        hideGutter: true,
        style: {
          margin: 0,
          padding: 0,
        },
      },
      fields,
    },
    overrides,
  )

  console.log(blockFields);


    That's blockFields.ts

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Interesting



    That import error generally is a conflict with es modules / common js



    @alessiogr Do you know whats going on here?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I reloaded the types yesterday using the cmd you mentioned. That wouldn't be it?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well, we can try that and see if it changes anything



    Though, in the top right of discord the channel search revealed other threads with your issue



    "Cannot use import statement outside a module"



    I would search that in the meantime (in this discord only)



    And see if you find anything related until one of the Payload team members can assist

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Someone mentioned: 

    The fix for this was simply to (1) rename payload.config.ts to payload.config.js and update internal references and (2) switch from ts-node to node in the yarn serve definition.


    Not sure if that relates to this

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well



    I think it's a deeper issue



    First off



    I saw you were copying some fields



    Is it possibly your initial payload setup is messed up?



    With the payload base project, it is properly configured



    So it's curios to me that folks run into ES/Commonjs issues

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    Weird weird, smells like that could also be a misconfigured tsconfig?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Right



    also hi @alessiogr ❤️



    mornin'

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    gooood morning!!



    Well afternoon for me!

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @taun2160 Can we check out your tsconfig file



    lets compare it to the base tsconfig

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Sorry, was afk.



    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import BlogCategories from './collections/BlogCategories';
import PortfolioCategories from './collections/PortfolioCategories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Media from './collections/Media';
import Items from './collections/Items';
import { Footer } from './globals/Footer';
import { MainMenu } from './globals/MainMenu';
import { Pages } from './collections/Pages';
import Study from './collections/Study';
import Category from './collections/Category';

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:4000',
  collections: [
        BlogCategories,
        PortfolioCategories,
        Posts,
        Tags,
        Media,
        Items,
        Pages,
        Study,
        Category,
     ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts')
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  globals: [Footer, MainMenu],
});


    The Console log error seems to have changed to include [Function: blockFields]



    [nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[14:43:22] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[14:43:22] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[Function: blockFields]
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    That's because you're logging it



    @taun2160 We meant your tsconfig.json

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    {
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "es5",
    "lib": [
      "dom",
      "dom.iterable",
      "esnext"
    ],
    "allowJs": true,
    "strict": false,
    "esModuleInterop": true,
    "skipLibCheck": true,
    "outDir": "./dist",
    "rootDir": "./src",
    "jsx": "react",
    "paths": {
      "payload/generated-types": [
        "./src/payload-types.ts",
      ],
    }
  },
  "include": [
    "src"
  ],
  "exclude": [
    "node_modules",
    "dist",
    "build",
  ],
  "ts-node": {
    "transpileOnly": true,
    "swc": true,
  }
}


    Sorry



    Is it normal to have squiglies here:

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    It depends

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Does payload-types differ from the Website-CMS repo to the Custom-website-series? Should I regenerate again?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Try to regenerate



    and see if it fixes



    if not, we will compare our tsconfig files

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    After searching I can't find the cmd. What's the cmd to regen types?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @taun2160 All commands available via npm for your project are in package.json



    In any node project you make

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Nice, thanks for another great tip

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    😄

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    You're giving me a beginners course into coding here ❤️



    The console is still returning error: 

    PS F:\git\TaunDevs\payload> yarn generate:types
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types
[Function: blockFields]
F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:109
                    fields: block.fields.concat(baseBlockFields_1.baseBlockFields)
                                  ^


    Even when I run types cmd. I turned off the red dot?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    You turned off the breakpoint, good



    You have a custom block



    Somewhere right

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    So it successfully ran the regen of types?



    PS F:\git\TaunDevs\payload> yarn generate:types
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types
[Function: blockFields]
F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:109
                    fields: block.fields.concat(baseBlockFields_1.baseBlockFields)
                                  ^

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:109:35
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:107:41
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at sanitizeFields (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\fields\config\sanitize.js:71:19)
    at sanitizeCollection (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\collections\config\sanitize.js:129:47)
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\config\sanitize.js:39:39
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at sanitizeConfig (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\config\sanitize.js:38:63)
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\dist\config\build.js:189:48

Node.js v18.15.0
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
PS F:\git\TaunDevs\payload>
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    No it didnt



    I'm saying, where do you have a custom block



    In your project

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I tihnk I chaned Media to MediaBlock to prevent the other error of multiple Media types. 



    import type { Block } from 'payload/types'

import { blockFields } from '../../fields/blockFields'

export type Type = {
  blockType: 'media-block'
}

export const MediaBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'MediaBlock',
  fields: [
    blockFields({
      name: 'mediaFields',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'position',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
            {
              label: 'Default',
              value: 'default',
            },
            {
              label: 'Wide',
              value: 'wide',
            },
          ],
        },
        {
          name: 'media',
          type: 'upload',
          relationTo: 'media',
          required: true,
        },
        {
          name: 'caption',
          type: 'richText',
          admin: {
            elements: ['link'],
          },
        },
      ],
    }),
  ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Aah blockFields



    Why is that wrapped like that



    @taun2160 ?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I think it's a copy paste of the website-cms-main? This is the source file I copied - 



    import type { Block } from 'payload/types'

import { blockFields } from '../../fields/blockFields'

export const MediaBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'mediaBlock',
  fields: [
    blockFields({
      name: 'mediaBlockFields',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'position',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
            {
              label: 'Default',
              value: 'default',
            },
            {
              label: 'Wide',
              value: 'wide',
            },
          ],
        },
        {
          name: 'media',
          type: 'upload',
          relationTo: 'media',
          required: true,
        },
        {
          name: 'caption',
          type: 'richText',
          admin: {
            elements: ['link'],
          },
        },
      ],
    }),
  ],
}


    index.ts
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    ok take out the wrapping blockFields() for now



    but keep the object inside



    export const MediaBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'mediaBlock',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'mediaBlockFields',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'position',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
            {
              label: 'Default',
              value: 'default',
            },
            {
              label: 'Wide',
              value: 'wide',
            },
          ],
        },
        {
          name: 'media',
          type: 'upload',
          relationTo: 'media',
          required: true,
        },
        {
          name: 'caption',
          type: 'richText',
          admin: {
            elements: ['link'],
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
}

    `



    and get rid of the import for blockField



    then try to run

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.22
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[15:05:46] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[15:05:46] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
MissingFieldType: Field "mediaBlockFields" is either missing a field type or it does not match an available field type
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:15:28
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at sanitizeFields (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:12:17)
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:99:35
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:96:35
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at sanitizeFields (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\fields\config\sanitize.ts:12:17)
    at sanitizeCollection (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\collections\config\sanitize.ts:145:36)
    at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\config\sanitize.ts:29:99
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...


    Ma bad, sorry I replaced the entire thing



    I'll edit now and rerun



    I don't think I have a mediaBlockFields file



    Why the squigglies?

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    syntax error



    make sure you've closed bracket pairs, etc



    If you copied what i wrote, i may have made a mistake and didnt close something



    but in any case, fix that and retry

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
     Property 'type' is missing in type '{ name: string; fields: ({ name: string; type: "select"; defaultValue: string; options: { label: string; value: string; }[]; } | { name: string; type: "upload"; relationTo: string; required: true; } | { name: string; type: "richText"; admin: { ...; }; })[]; }' but required in type '{ type: "array"; minRows?: number; maxRows?: number; labels?: Labels; fields: Field[]; admin?: Admin & { initCollapsed?: boolean; components?: { RowLabel?: RowLabel; } & { ...; }; }; interfaceName?: string; }'.ts(2322)


    When I hover it says that. I don't yet see a syntax error.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    So you're missing type on a field?



    you need type: 'text' or w/e type the field is



    i think it should be "group" maybe



    above the fields propertty



    try adding type: "group"

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I've copy pasted the Payload repo file again and going from there. Brb.



    Or is that a bad idea?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    well



    yeah id say a clean slate may be good

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    import type { Block } from 'payload/types'

import { blockFields } from '../../fields/blockFields'

export const MediaBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'mediaBlock',
  fields: [
    blockFields({
      name: 'mediaBlockFields',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'position',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
            {
              label: 'Default',
              value: 'default',
            },
            {
              label: 'Wide',
              value: 'wide',
            },
          ],
        },
        {
          name: 'media',
          type: 'upload',
          relationTo: 'media',
          required: true,
        },
        {
          name: 'caption',
          type: 'richText',
          admin: {
            elements: ['link'],
          },
        },
      ],
    }),
  ],
}


    This is what I've now got and the error is back to:



    TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    one sec



    replace that whole thing



    with the following



    import type { Block } from 'payload/types'


export const MediaBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'mediaBlock',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'mediaBlockFields',
      type: 'group',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'position',
          type: 'select',
          defaultValue: 'default',
          options: [
            {
              label: 'Default',
              value: 'default',
            },
            {
              label: 'Wide',
              value: 'wide',
            },
          ],
        },
        {
          name: 'media',
          type: 'upload',
          relationTo: 'media',
          required: true,
        },
        {
          name: 'caption',
          type: 'richText',
          admin: {
            elements: ['link'],
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
}


    and see if it works

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'fields')

    `

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    And if you remove the collection



    from the payload config



    ?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    brb



    [15:20:22] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[15:20:22] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
InvalidFieldRelationship: Field Thumbnail has invalid relationship 'media'.
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Ah

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

const Items: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'items',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'name',
  },
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'category',
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: "portfolioCategories",
    },
    {
    name: 'thumbnail',
    type: 'upload',
    relationTo: 'media',
    filterOptions: {
    mimeType: { contains: 'image' },
    }
    },
  ],
  timestamps: false,
}

export default Items;
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    ok



    get rid of the thumbnail field



        {
    name: 'thumbnail',
    type: 'upload',
    relationTo: 'media',
    filterOptions: {
    mimeType: { contains: 'image' },
    }
    },
  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    InvalidFieldRelationship: Field Hero Media has invalid relationship 'media'.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    wheres the field her media



    hero

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month
    {
      name: 'heroMedia',
      label: 'Hero Media',
      type: 'upload',
      relationTo: 'media',
      required: true,
      admin: {
        condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData?.heroType === 'contentAboveMedia' || siblingData?.heroType === 'contentLeftOfMedia',
      },
    },
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    ok remove or comment it out

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    Thats Page.ts



    InvalidFieldRelationship: Field Media has invalid relationship 'media'.
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    ok so there is a Media field somewhere



    in one of the collections



    basically get rid of the media references and see if you cant get past this issue

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    This is the Media collection. It's fine?


    import path from 'path';
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

export type Type = {
  title: string
  slug: string
}

const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  upload: {
    staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../media'),
    // Specify the size name that you'd like to use as admin thumbnail
    adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
    imageSizes: [
      {
        height: 400,
        width: 400,
        crop: 'center',
        name: 'thumbnail',
      },
      {
        width: 900,
        height: 450,
        crop: 'center',
        name: 'sixteenByNineMedium',
      },
    ],
  },
  fields: [],
};

export default Media;


    I'll keep tinkering. Thanks a lot Chris.



    Finally no more errors 😄 After pretty much reverting to a boilerplate setup.



    I'l rather build up, than reverse engineer.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Haha for sure, I'm glad you've got a good base now

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.