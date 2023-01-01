I have recently started seeing these errors throughout my LocalAPI implementation.
Here is the code which worked before, no changes.
File: src/core/payload/localApi/intex.ts
import payload, { Payload } from "payload";
const updateCollectionNoUser = async (collectionName, itemId, itemUpdate) => {
try {
await payload.update({
collection: collectionName,
id: itemId,
data: itemUpdate,
depth: 2,
locale: 'en',
showHiddenFields: true,
overrideAccess: true,
})
return true
} catch (error) {
console.error("LocalApi | updateCollectionNoUser > error: ", error)
return false
}
}
I print out payload object and the 3 arguments, they are normal (not undefined or malformed).
I double checked DB and the item exists.
I don't understand this error, what exactly has changed or whats missing?
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'id')
Collection > CollectionBeforeOperationHook > myCustom.ts > LocalApi
Looks similar to my issue (https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1092554852976033792/1092554852976033792
), might be connected?
Did you use the
payload generate:types
command recently by any chance? 🤔
I did yes. How did you manage to solve this?
I didn't yet 🥲
@KasparTr @Tinouti could you provide a minimal working example with the error?
Error doesn't happen on a fresh install (I've got some code snippets in the other thread). I'm gonna try to see if I can repro this error on a fresh install using the generate types command.
my first guess is that you are somehow depending on the
id
or
document
properties, those are not always available in
beforeOperation
hooks because the user might not actually have access to the document
sadly I have to get to work now and won't have much time to look into it until after work
https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/overview#argument-availability
This is true for access control at least, not sure if it also is true for field/collection level hooks
Hmm I don't think that this is it, I'm using these properties right before that
update
for a
findById
which is working fine. Also the same code works on a fresh install, hence my "messed up GeneratedTypes" theory. 🤔
I would separate hooks from this issue as what reaches the payload.update function is ID and update body. Both are defined. It's not the issue of the hook.
Payload object itself is defined, ID and update body is defined but the payload.update function return the error.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'id')
UPDATE WITH SOLUTION
When I print out payload.collections right before calling payload.update, I get the following showing that payload object is defined and that the collection "assets" exists.
console.log("payload.collections: ", payload.collections)
/* logs:
...
assets: {
Model: Model { assets },
config: {
access: [Object],
timestamps: true,
admin: [Object],
fields: [Array],
...
},
graphQL: {
...
}
},
...
*/
As this might be related, I am creating custom IDs for the Assets in the CollectionBeforeOperationHook as follows:
if (operation == OPERATION_CREATE) args.data.id = generateRandomId(args.data)
I then revisited my Assets Collection and just for the kicks (I'm really shooting in the dark here) commented out the following code.
// {
// name: 'id',
// type: 'text',
// admin: {
// readOnly: true
// },
// },
I then tested again and now got a different, but similar error.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of **null** (reading '_id')
Notice the null vs undefined.
SOLUTION
I ended up dropping the assets and versions collection in the DB and things seem to work well, couldn't reproduce anymore.
Hint: DB related. @Tinouti
PROBLEM 2:
How to roll this out to production without losing data 😬
Oooh interesting, I did remove a field and added a new one not long ago without doing any db migration or anything, so you might be onto something! 👍
This problem returned. What is more, I cannot no longer select the collection item from the list (will be stuck in loading) and cannot be selected from another collection as a referenced items (an error occurred message is shown). The item in question is clearly in the database and there are no errors in console or payload log when reading it. Only the LocalAPI fails with the undefined error when the item is being updated.
After further investigation I noticed the following in the logs (when I get the original "undefined" error).
Object.condition...
So I replaced the a field condition of one of the collections collapsible fields and the undefined issue was resolved.
BEFORE (erroneous)
label: 'Close position (caution!)',
type: 'collapsible', // required
admin: {
initCollapsed: true,
position: 'sidebar',
condition: (data, siblingData) => {
if (data.id && **data.assetType.includes(AssetType.PROPERTY)**) return true; // show after asset is created
else return false;
}
}
AFTER (error goes away)
label: 'Close position (caution!)',
type: 'collapsible', // required
admin: {
initCollapsed: true,
position: 'sidebar',
condition: (data, siblingData) => {
if (data.id) return true; // show after asset is created
else return false;
}
},
Note that I used the problematic
data.assetType.includes(AssetType.PROPERTY)
in other field conditions without any issues.
What we are seeing is a field condition (readonly) affecting write operations of a collection item. 🙈
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.