I have recently started seeing these errors throughout my LocalAPI implementation.

Here is the code which worked before, no changes.

File: src/core/payload/localApi/intex.ts

import payload, { Payload } from "payload"; const updateCollectionNoUser = async (collectionName, itemId, itemUpdate) => { try { await payload.update({ collection: collectionName, id: itemId, data: itemUpdate, depth: 2, locale: 'en', showHiddenFields: true, overrideAccess: true, }) return true } catch (error) { console.error("LocalApi | updateCollectionNoUser > error: ", error) return false } }

I print out payload object and the 3 arguments, they are normal (not undefined or malformed).

I double checked DB and the item exists.

I don't understand this error, what exactly has changed or whats missing?

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'id')

Collection > CollectionBeforeOperationHook > myCustom.ts > LocalApi