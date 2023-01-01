DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
TypeError: t is not a function at forgotPassword

default discord avatar
arielarial
3 months ago
4

Hi! I'm setting up email functionality via SendGrid, for next-payload. When I try to use the "Forgot password?" button, there's an error on the console:



ERROR (payload): TypeError: t is not a function
    at forgotPassword (webpack-internal:///(api)/./node_modules/payload/dist/auth/operations/forgotPassword.js:44:23)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
    at async handler (webpack-internal:///(api)/./src/pages/api/[collection]/forgot-password.ts:25:9)


Already tried to:


- manually install

i18next

- delete

.next

and

node_modules

and run

yarn

again

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hi @arielarial - sorry for the delay here! This issue was fixed by Jarrod recently, can you update to next-payload@latest and let me know if the error goes away?

  • default discord avatar
    arielarial
    2 months ago

    Hi @jesschow , thanks for following through!


    I've updated to

    0.0.26

    and indeed I'm not getting this error anymore. But I'm getting another one, now. See if you can help me with this, please.


    When I click the "Forgot password?" button, everything looks fine in the browser, as the e-mail was sent. But in console there's a generic error:



    [19:36:58] ERROR (payload): Failed to send mail to [xxx], subject: Reset Your Password


    Relevant config and env file:


    const transportOptions = {
  host: process.env.SMTP_HOST,
  auth: {
    user: process.env.SMTP_USER,
    pass: process.env.SMTP_PASS,
  },
  port: process.env.SMTP_PORT,
  secure: true,
  tls: {
    rejectUnauthorized: false,
  },
};

export default buildConfig({
  ...
  email: {
    fromName: "hello",
    fromAddress: "hello@example.com",
    transportOptions,
  },
  ...
});


    SMTP_HOST=smtp.sendgrid.net
SMTP_USER=apikey
SMTP_PASS=xxx
SMTP_PORT=465


    Ok, I've already found the problem 😓


    I forgot to update the

    fromAddress

    config field with a proper

    sender

    that was configured in Sendgrid. It's working fine now. Thanks for the fix! ✨

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    niiice

