Hi! I'm setting up email functionality via SendGrid, for next-payload. When I try to use the "Forgot password?" button, there's an error on the console:

ERROR (payload): TypeError: t is not a function at forgotPassword (webpack-internal:///(api)/./node_modules/payload/dist/auth/operations/forgotPassword.js:44:23) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5) at async handler (webpack-internal:///(api)/./src/pages/api/[collection]/forgot-password.ts:25:9)

Already tried to:

- manually install

i18next

- delete

.next

and

node_modules

and run

yarn

again