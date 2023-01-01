DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
type='password' on TextField input

9 months ago
4

Is there a quick and easy way to add the 'password' type on the default text field? I am guessing not. It would be a nice feature to add to the admin config for text fields i.e. secure=true or whatever. In the meantime, whats the absolute easiest way to override the default TextField component with type='password'?



Well I guess:


import Password from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Password' admin: { components: { Field: Password } }
    9 months ago

    This is how I did it as well.

    9 months ago

    Great minds think alike 😉

    9 months ago

    For sure! 😄

