Is there a quick and easy way to add the 'password' type on the default text field? I am guessing not. It would be a nice feature to add to the admin config for text fields i.e. secure=true or whatever. In the meantime, whats the absolute easiest way to override the default TextField component with type='password'?

Well I guess:

import Password from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Password' admin: { components: { Field: Password } }