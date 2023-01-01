Is there a quick and easy way to add the 'password' type on the default text field? I am guessing not. It would be a nice feature to add to the admin config for text fields i.e. secure=true or whatever. In the meantime, whats the absolute easiest way to override the default TextField component with type='password'?
Well I guess:
import Password from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Password'
admin: {
components: {
Field: Password
}
}
This is how I did it as well.
Great minds think alike 😉
For sure! 😄
