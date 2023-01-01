I am trying to restrict access to the admin panel to just

superAdmins

and

admins

both of which are roles on the user collection.

problem: I get the typescript error when i hover over

users.access.admin

access control function:

Type 'Access' is not assignable to type '(args?: any) => boolean | Promise<boolean>'. Type 'AccessResult | Promise<AccessResult>' is not assignable to type 'boolean | Promise<boolean>'. Type 'Where' is not assignable to type 'boolean | Promise<boolean>'. Type 'Where' is missing the following properties from type 'Promise<boolean>': then, catch, finally, [Symbol.toStringTag]ts(2322) types.d.ts(311, 9): The expected type comes from property 'admin' which is declared here on type '{ create?: Access; read?: Access; readVersions?: Access; update?: Access; delete?: Access; admin?: (args?: any) => boolean | Promise<boolean>; unlock?: Access; }'

Here is my Users collectio:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types"; import isSuperAdmin from "../access/isSuperAdmin"; import isAdmin from "../access/isSuperAdmin"; import isSuperAdminOrAdmin from "../access/isSuperAdminOrAdmin"; const Users: CollectionConfig = { slug: "users", auth: { cookies: { // disabe "secure" property when in development mode, otherwise no cookies will be set // secure: process.env.PAYLOAD_ENV !== "development", sameSite: process.env.PAYLOAD_ENV === "testing" ? "none" : "lax", }, }, access: { create: isAdmin, admin: isSuperAdminOrAdmin, }, admin: { useAsTitle: "email", }, fields: [ { name: "fullName", label: "Full Name", type: "text", // required: true, }, { name: "phoneNumber", type: "number", label: "Phone Number", // required: true, unique: true, }, { name: "transactionPin", type: "number", label: "Transaction Pin", // hidden: true, #uncomment this to make Transaction Pin to be visible in the admin UI // required: true, unique: true, }, { name: "roles", type: "select", hasMany: true, saveToJWT: true, options: [ { label: "Super Admin", value: "superAdmin", }, { label: "Admin", value: "admin", }, { label: "Api User", value: "apiUser", }, { label: "Normal user", value: "normalUser", }, ], }, ], }; export default Users;

isSuperAdminOrAdmin

function: