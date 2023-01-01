DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Typescript error

default discord avatar
ndeji
4 weeks ago
6

I am trying to restrict access to the admin panel to just

superAdmins

and

admins

both of which are roles on the user collection.



problem: I get the typescript error when i hover over

users.access.admin

access control function:


 Type 'Access' is not assignable to type '(args?: any) => boolean | Promise<boolean>'.
  Type 'AccessResult | Promise<AccessResult>' is not assignable to type 'boolean | Promise<boolean>'.
    Type 'Where' is not assignable to type 'boolean | Promise<boolean>'.
      Type 'Where' is missing the following properties from type 'Promise<boolean>': then, catch, finally, [Symbol.toStringTag]ts(2322)
types.d.ts(311, 9): The expected type comes from property 'admin' which is declared here on type '{ create?: Access; read?: Access; readVersions?: Access; update?: Access; delete?: Access; admin?: (args?: any) => boolean | Promise<boolean>; unlock?: Access; }'


Here is my Users collectio:


import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
import isSuperAdmin from "../access/isSuperAdmin";
import isAdmin from "../access/isSuperAdmin";
import isSuperAdminOrAdmin from "../access/isSuperAdminOrAdmin";

const Users: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "users",
  auth: {
    cookies: {
      // disabe "secure" property when in development mode, otherwise no cookies will be set
      // secure: process.env.PAYLOAD_ENV !== "development",
      sameSite: process.env.PAYLOAD_ENV === "testing" ? "none" : "lax",
    },
  },
  access: {
    create: isAdmin,
    admin: isSuperAdminOrAdmin,
  },
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: "email",
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "fullName",
      label: "Full Name",
      type: "text",
      // required: true,
    },
    {
      name: "phoneNumber",
      type: "number",
      label: "Phone Number",
      // required: true,
      unique: true,
    },
    {
      name: "transactionPin",
      type: "number",
      label: "Transaction Pin",
      // hidden: true, #uncomment this to make Transaction Pin to be visible in the admin UI
      // required: true,
      unique: true,
    },
    {
      name: "roles",
      type: "select",
      hasMany: true,
      saveToJWT: true,
      options: [
        {
          label: "Super Admin",
          value: "superAdmin",
        },
        {
          label: "Admin",
          value: "admin",
        },
        {
          label: "Api User",
          value: "apiUser",
        },
        {
          label: "Normal user",
          value: "normalUser",
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
};

export default Users;


isSuperAdminOrAdmin

function:


import { Access } from "payload/types";
import { User } from "../payload-types";

const isSuperAdminOrAdmin: Access<any, User> = async ({ req: { user } }) => {
  const isSuperAdmin = user?.roles?.includes("superAdmin");
  const isAdmin = user?.roles?.includes("admin");

  return Boolean(isSuperAdmin || isAdmin);
};

export default isSuperAdminOrAdmin;
  • default discord avatar
    dr_mint
    4 weeks ago

    Hi! Pretty much what the error says: all the access controls expect an

    Access

    type function (which returns a boolean OR a Where), but the admin one expect a function that returns a boolean. Because

    isSuperAdminOrAdmin

    is typed as

    Access

    , it means that it could, in theory, return either a boolean or a Where. Now looking at the function, it is clear it will only ever return a boolean, but Typescript doesn't know that.



    If you are using Typescript >= 4.9, you can use the

    satisfies

    keyword to let Typescript infer a more precise type for the function (in which case it will consider it a function that return a boolean), while still

    satisfying

    the requirements of being an

    Access

    function. It would look like this:



    const isSuperAdminOrAdmin = (({ req: { user } }) => {
  const isSuperAdmin = user?.roles?.includes("superAdmin");
  const isAdmin = user?.roles?.includes("admin");

  return Boolean(isSuperAdmin || isAdmin);
}) satisfies Access<any, User>;

    I also removed the async as there wasn't any await inside the function

  • default discord avatar
    ndeji
    4 weeks ago

    @dr_mint I can't thank you enough, I am really grateful.


    The error has been resolved.



    If you don't mind, please where/how can I check the return type of Access function.

  • default discord avatar
    dr_mint
    4 weeks ago

    Glad it helped. If you are using VSCode, you should be able to hold the Ctrl key and left click on a variable/class/type. It will bring you to its definition. Alternatively, you can right-click on a type/variable/class/function and click on "Go to Definition" or "Go to Type Definition"

  • default discord avatar
    ndeji
    4 weeks ago

    It worked.


    However, I couldn't see a

    Where

    return type anywhere, perhaps I may be missing something.



    Screenshot_48.png
  • default discord avatar
    dr_mint
    4 weeks ago

    The Where is part of the return type of the function. You need to do the same Ctrl+click maneuver on

    AccessResult
  • default discord avatar
    ndeji
    4 weeks ago

    Got it now. Thank you once again.

