TypeScript: handle generated union type for relationship

A relationship field has the type

string[] | MyCollection[]

which makes sense, as it could change depending on the depth which is used.

Now, how would you best handle the value of this field without too much run-time type checking? I'm using:

let relationshipValue = ( await payload. findByID ({ collection : 'sites' , id : docId, depth : 0 , }) ). relationship ; if (relationshipValue. length > 0 && typeof relationshipValue[ 0 ] === 'object' ) { relationshipValue = relationshipValue. map ( ( doc ) => doc. id ); } relationshipValue = relationshipValue as string [];

However, this feels unsafe and beyond dirty. Any other ideas? Might as well cast it to

any

if I have to use type assertions (as

string[])

in the end