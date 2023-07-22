DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
typescript intellisense not working for payload type?

default discord avatar
Thinh Nguyen
2 weeks ago
11

I started with the

next-payload

repo and once I got to creating access control functions, I noticed that I kept getting

any

types despite providing one in the generic.



Am I missing something from my

tsconfig,json

file? Also using generated types which are 🙌

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    what type does it show for the req object?

  • default discord avatar
    Thinh Nguyen
    2 weeks ago

    req is showing up as

    any

    ,

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Can you go to definition of the Access type? What does it show?

  • default discord avatar
    Thinh Nguyen
    2 weeks ago

    It appears to be correct according to the docs. TS server is running fine

    Screenshot_2023-07-22_at_3.52.26_PM.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    And if you go to your user type def?

  • default discord avatar
    Thinh Nguyen
    2 weeks ago

    this is my generated type from running

    payload generate:types


    I was able to reproduce the same issue with a fresh installation of nextjs and next-payload

    Screenshot_2023-07-22_at_4.46.51_PM.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    But only in next-payload?

  • default discord avatar
    Thinh Nguyen
    2 weeks ago

    Yes, type completion is working as expected on a regular payload server, but unfortunately not on next-payload

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    I've been having the exact same error where req is any on my project - but for PayloadHandler (used in collection endpoints).



    I managed to fix it by installing express and @types/express. No idea why that fixed it or why that caused it though

  • default discord avatar
    Thinh Nguyen
    2 weeks ago

    Thank you @alessiogr, this definitely fixed it! Actually just having

    @types/express

    is sufficient enough to provide the type completion.

