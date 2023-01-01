DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
typo on the redirects blog

default discord avatar
itsjustchris
3 months ago
4

On the article:

https://payloadcms.com/blog/redirects-in-payload-retaining-seo-value-and-avoiding-404s

There's a typo;


The upside is that don't need to know all the ins and outs of how the plugin works, but we suspect you're going to dig around anyway and we're all for that.



I'm guessing it's supposed to read, "The upside is that *you don't..."

