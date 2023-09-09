unable to access front-end via localhost:3000 and admin panel not updating

Hi, new to payload cms here. Created a new payload web application and got it up and running with my MongoDB atlas server. However, when i try to access localhost:3000, it says that safari cannot connect to server. Also, when i created a new study.ts under collections, it does not update in the admin panel no matter how many times i refresh the terminal. Tried to check if any other application is using port 3000, nope. Firewall is off. Checked the browser cache.

As a last resort, i created multiple servers and repos over the past 2 weeks to try to run it again, but always showing up with the same issue. Am i missing something here?