Unable to add internal links to "some" collections via richtext link component

default discord avatar
wiesson
2 months ago
8

Somehow not all collections are available within the link component. Do I need to clear some kind of cache?



I tried to add enableRichTextLink: true, but it doesn't make any difference

  • default discord avatar
    sen.ooo
    last month

    What version of Payload you are running? Somehow I updated from 1.4 to 1.9, it show more collections that I can link to. 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    wiesson
    last month

    hmm, I'm using always the latest version

  • default discord avatar
    mvdve
    last month

    I am running into the same issue, not all related content is returned by the API. The strange thing is that the query contains a page parameter. like:



    {
    "docs": [],
    "totalDocs": 3,
    "limit": 10,
    "totalPages": 1,
    "page": 2,
    "pagingCounter": 11,
    "hasPrevPage": true,
    "hasNextPage": false,
    "prevPage": 1,
    "nextPage": null
}


    There are 3 results, but it is quering page 2, so the docs are empty. Maybe i'm wrong but prevPage should always be null and page 1.



    And the selected page is inceased by 1 on every input change.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last month

    This might be a duplicate of

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1117668374521073745
  • default discord avatar
    mvdve
    last month

    @jarrod_not_jared sounds exactly the same indeed, thanks

  • default discord avatar
    wiesson
    last month

    You are right @mvdve - same issue for me. 


    limit: 10
page: 71
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    last month

    This should be resolved as of v1.10.0


    Let me know if updating Payload doesn't resolve it for you.

