Unable to add internal links to "some" collections via richtext link component

Somehow not all collections are available within the link component. Do I need to clear some kind of cache?
I tried to add enableRichTextLink: true, but it doesn't make any difference
What version of Payload you are running? Somehow I updated from 1.4 to 1.9, it show more collections that I can link to. 🤔
hmm, I'm using always the latest version
I am running into the same issue, not all related content is returned by the API. The strange thing is that the query contains a page parameter. like:
{
"docs": [],
"totalDocs": 3,
"limit": 10,
"totalPages": 1,
"page": 2,
"pagingCounter": 11,
"hasPrevPage": true,
"hasNextPage": false,
"prevPage": 1,
"nextPage": null
}
There are 3 results, but it is quering page 2, so the docs are empty. Maybe i'm wrong but prevPage should always be null and page 1.
And the selected page is inceased by 1 on every input change.
This might be a duplicate ofhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1117668374521073745
@jarrod_not_jared sounds exactly the same indeed, thanks
You are right @mvdve - same issue for me.
limit: 10
page: 71
This should be resolved as of v1.10.0
Let me know if updating Payload doesn't resolve it for you.
