Unable to deploy 'blank/new' npx create-payload-app to Payload Cloud

Appears i'm having the same? issue as the post from RankedDev28

I created a new blank payload app. Runs locally great.

I have DATABASE_URI, PAYLOAD_SECRET, and also MONGODB_URI (even though the code only looks for DATABASE_URI, the error on payloadcms.com/cloud says to check MONGODB_URI for some reason -- payload.config.ts looks for DATABASE_URI).

The logs appears/disappear too quickly on the webapp to read what the issue may be.

ProjectID is: 654bba80a24033b20bf32a26