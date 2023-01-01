Unable to destroy/retrigger failed builds on Payload Cloud

I have a few builds that failed in Payload Cloud, but it looks like the UI is stuck and I'm not able to access the "settings" tab to destroy them.
Is there a way around this? Should I open a support ticket?
@jarrod69420 let's look into this ASAP
This is the same issue I was referring to in #general . Thanks!
@dbssd @gabe.algo could either of you give me the names of your project? I would like to see what state the project is in!
PAYLOAD-CMS-4A6FCD9
I've got several in this state. I'll DM you my account details
I am experiencing this this morning (May 13) where build and deploy logs display however the "initial deployment in progress" bar has stalled at halfway for several hours. Deploy shows
[18:48:31] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin
however the cms is not in fact deployed.
@nball can you DM me with your project info? We will check into this immediately
Sent just now.
@jmikrut I think I know what's happening here but need to test to be sure. The initialization for the stalled projects was missing critical build scripts. Adding them after initialization does not appear to correct the issue. Will know more shortly.
@jmikrut I was correct (incorrect?) that the build scripts were wrong, and docker stuff missing. Oops. Nonetheless I now have a stray project which I cannot delete.
hey @nball I am back in action here. I was in meetings all morning but will get on this immediately
@jmikrut I am 99% certain this project is DOA due to missing build scripts AND dockerfile … oops
https://payloadcms.com/cloud/gravyboat/gravyboat
Although build seems to be delayed/stopped on it's replacement:https://payloadcms.com/cloud/gravyboat/edit
That one, "edit" is about 4 commits out of date. When I try to manually trigger redeployment I get "failed toast"
Hey @nball I sent you a DM with some info, but I'll post here for others to see
The reason your deploy is failing appears to be because of a failed health check. Our system checks for a 200 response on the root
/
of the project.
Are you serving anything from the root? Can you check if that is the case for your project?
If not, you can add a simple redirect from
/
to
/admin
by putting this snippet in your
server.ts
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
res.redirect('/admin');
});
It sounds like we need to surface these failed health checks to the user properly - as it is not evident that this is what is happening behind the scenes.
Awesome. I missed that. This is an adaptation of the preview example. Thank you for pointing this out! It would have taken me forever to find.
We're discussing internally what is the best option for this moving forward to avoid this type of issue
So, yes, there's a cms directory beneath src
Thank you, you're all doing amazing work. I don't know how you keep up with everything, but please don't stop!
No problem, let me know if you run into anything else after adding that snippet.
