Unable to get body of POST request to custom endpoint

const response = await fetch ( `/path/to/custom/endpoint` , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , }, body : JSON . stringify (theData), })

I'm attempting to get the post body from the

req

object in the endpoint handler:

const customEndpoint : Endpoint = { path : '/path/to/custom/endpoint' , method : 'post' , root : true , handler : async (req, res, next) => { try { console . log (req. body ) res. status ( 200 ). send ({ message : 'Request successful' , }) } catch (err) { console . error (err) res. status ( 500 ). send ({ message : 'Error occurred during request' , error : err, }) } }, }

I also attempted this with a

application/x-www-form-urlencoded

content-type and nothing appears to be parsing the post body.