Unable to login

default discord avatar
Sasuke14120
2 weeks ago
2

I added a custom endpoint

/users/login

for login on Front-end though it is working fine, I'm unable to use

/admin

for login using payload-cms. Can someone help me with this?



attached code reference as an image.



  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    By adding a custom endpoint that is already one that payload adds for you are effectively replacing the

    /login

    endpoint with your own.


    If you wish to have a separate process for logging in users you have two options:


    1. Use a different endpoint path so that the route isn't replacing Payload's built-in login.


    2. Make a separate

    admins

    collection that is used by your admin panel and does not override the login endpoint.



    @Sasuke14120 What do you think of those two options? I would probably do the first, seems like less work involved

  • default discord avatar
    Sasuke14120
    2 weeks ago

    I would also choose the 1st first.



    Thank you Dan.

