Unable to login

I added a custom endpoint
/users/login
for login on Front-end though it is working fine, I'm unable to use
/admin
for login using payload-cms. Can someone help me with this?
attached code reference as an image.
By adding a custom endpoint that is already one that payload adds for you are effectively replacing the
/login
endpoint with your own.
If you wish to have a separate process for logging in users you have two options:
1. Use a different endpoint path so that the route isn't replacing Payload's built-in login.
2. Make a separate
admins
collection that is used by your admin panel and does not override the login endpoint.
@Sasuke14120 What do you think of those two options? I would probably do the first, seems like less work involved
I would also choose the 1st first.
Thank you Dan.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.