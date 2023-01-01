DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Unable to login locally after initial setup

6 days ago

After initializing a new Payload CMS Cloud app and copying the repository down, I'm unable to login locally.



1. Copied the MongoDB string from my account dashboard on Payload for MONGODB_URI in .env


2. Added Payload Secret from the project settings page on Payload as PAYLOAD_SECRET in .env


3. Run

yarn build

then

yarn dev

4. Try to login with login that works in Payload Cloud


5. Server logs AuthenticationError: The email or password provided is incorrect and I'm unable to login.



I searched the GitHub issues as well as discussions and couldn't find anything. I must be missing something simple in the docs as this is step 1 of getting up and running.



Thanks for your help!



Ok, I think I might have just got my wires crossed between logins for Payload and the actual CMS login, d'oh. I removed the user via mongo and recreated and it is resolved now.

