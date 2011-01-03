Unable To Logout Of PayloadCMS

I click on logout, I get redirected to the successfully logged out page, when I click on log back in, I am taken to a page that says already logged in (Video attached of the problem).

Could this have anything to do with the nginx reverse proxy? My last question was about permissions, now I know why, since I'm not able to logout of the unauthorized user, since everything works just fine on my localhost

I am using Nginx reverse proxy for localhost:3001. I know this forum is not for server support, I just wonder if anyone else is deployed the same way, nowhere else to find payload users.

Payload version: 1.11.3

server { server_name example.com root /var/www/html/example; index index.html; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:3001; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; } }

I have managed to solve this issue as well as permissions issue by removing node_modules and reinstalling with npm i