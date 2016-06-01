DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Unable to register first user

default discord avatar
user2249
4 months ago
8

Using default payload user system


Unable to register the first user when deployed to cloud - receive the following error on call

/api/users/first-register

[17:33:50] ERROR (payload): TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'config')
  at /home/node/node_modules/payload/src/fields/validations.ts:322:55
  at Array.filter (<anonymous>)
  at relationship (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/fields/validations.ts:304:41)
  at Object.field.validate (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/fields/config/sanitize.ts:56:46)
  at promise (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/beforeChange/promise.ts:125:44)
  at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
  at async Promise.all (index 0)
  at traverseFields (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/beforeChange/traverseFields.ts:60:3)
  at beforeChange (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/fields/hooks/beforeChange/index.ts:34:3)
  at create (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/create.ts:174:29)
  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Are you able to access the admin panel? I've always just registered the first user through there

  • default discord avatar
    user2249
    4 months ago

    I get redirected to the first user screen

    /admin/create-first-user

    where it fails to register the user - also happens on my local


    On my local - I registered the first user on 1.6.16 which worked - will try to downgrade

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    The latest version is 1.16.22, you could try using that? Why would you downgrade? Also maybe a stupid question but do you have your Payload config defined? And do you have the config path environment variable set up?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    hmm what has a config property



    just weird it happens on a collection config

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    4 months ago

    Mmm, yeah, we might need to see your config

  • default discord avatar
    user2249
    4 months ago

    Ok, I have found the issue. The plugin for last modified by from

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/plugins/overview

    was also adding it to the users - probably causing the validation to fail. So I created the first user way ahead and didn't go though that flow after while adding features/plugins. Thanks for helping !



    So downgrading and upgrading didn't work but disabling my plugins made the error location obvious.

