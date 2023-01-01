Unable to remove upload feature from Lexical editor

@alessiogr Hope you don't mind me tagging you in on this. I didn't want to flag it as a bug until verified
I've attempted to filter out the upload feature from the editor using
{
name: 'content',
type: 'richText',
editor: lexicalEditor({
features: ({ defaultFeatures }) => [
...defaultFeatures.filter((feature) => !['relationship', 'upload'].includes(feature.key)),
],
}),
},
But it seems somewhere the editor relies on this being present. (See screenshot)
Browser console log
Lexical.dev.js:9212 Uncaught Error: parseEditorState: type "upload" + not found
at $parseSerializedNodeImpl (Lexical.dev.js:9212:1)
at $parseSerializedNodeImpl (Lexical.dev.js:9230:1)
at parseEditorState (Lexical.dev.js:9258:1)
at LexicalEditor.parseEditorState (Lexical.dev.js:11518:1)
at initializeEditor (LexicalComposer.dev.js:106:1)
at LexicalComposer.dev.js:66:1
at mountMemo (react-dom.development.js:17225:1)
at Object.useMemo (react-dom.development.js:17670:1)
at Object.useMemo (react.development.js:1650:1)
at LexicalComposer (LexicalComposer.dev.js:46:1)
hmhmm
weird
Can you open a github issue for this? Just so I can keep track of it - if it's no issue, I'll just close it. Not sure if I have time to investigate this today
Not a problem. I'll open it now
ah
wait I think I know what it could be
If the editor saved some node in the past, and then it doesn't become available, it would error.
It looks like you've added an upload node to the editor, saved, then removed the upload feature and opened it again
Can you verify this happens to a completely empty editor?
I'm a dumbass, apologies, that's exactly what has happened.
What makes the above worse, is I now recall doing this exact same thing in v1 but worked it out as such.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.