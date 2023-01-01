Unable to render a block?

Hi guys. I don't understand why the Room block component isn't rendering?

It's probably simpler to view the repo.

As far as I know, I've done these steps (probably incorrectly at some point). I've gone over it and I can't pin point the issue.

Define the block configuration: Define a block configuration object using the Block type from the payload/types module. This object defines the fields that are available for the block and how they should be rendered in the admin UI.

Define the block component: Create a React component that will render the block on the frontend of the website. This component should receive the values of the fields defined in the block configuration as props.

Add the block to the collections and components objects: Add the block configuration and component to the collections and components objects respectively. This will allow the block to be selected and rendered in the Payload admin UI.

Define the block in the layout array: Add the block to the layout array in the Page collection configuration. This will determine the order in which the blocks are rendered on the page.

Create a React component to render the blocks: Create a React component that will receive the layout array as a prop and map over it to render each block using the corresponding block component.

Render the RenderBlocks component: In the page component (...slug.ts), render the RenderBlocks component passing the layout array as a prop. This will render all the blocks in the layout array in the order they were defined.