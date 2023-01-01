Unable to Save a Portfolio Item

Hi. I've setup a Portfolio collection and added it to the Payload config.

I'm not receiving an error in VSCode. When I create a portfolio item and click save I receive a message 'No files were uploaded.' and console error message:

POST http://localhost:3000/api/portfolio?locale=en&depth=0&fallback-locale=null 400 (Bad Request)

Portfolio.tsx

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Portfolio: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'portfolio', access: { create: (): boolean => true, // Everyone can create Portfolio items read: (): boolean => true, // Everyone can read Portfolio items update: (): boolean => true, // Everyone can update Portfolio items delete: (): boolean => true, // Everyone can delete Portfolio items }, fields: [ { name: 'title', label: 'Title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'subtitle', label: 'Venue Title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'backgroundImage', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true, }, { name: 'alt', label: 'Alt Text', type: 'text', required: true, }, ], }; export default Portfolio;

Any ideas?

(Any other suggestions to improve this code will be appreciated)

I'm using Nextjs