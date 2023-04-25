Unable to search Internal links from RichText link dialog

When I begin to search within the internal document select field, it immediately returns a red 'an error has occurred' message.

Here's a link to a screen recording of the event, and the error printed to the console:

It appears to be associated with my orders collection, but I've not seen this error before updating to 1.7.1.

@dribbens Could this also be related to localisation? I see there query includes

en

locale

Request URL: http://10.0.1.236:3000/payload/orders?where%5Band%5D%5B1%5D%5Borders%5D%5Blike%5D=h&limit=10&page=1&sort=orders&locale=en&depth=0 Request Method: GET Status Code: 400 Bad Request