Unathorized

Hello everyone,

I have three users:

- 1 that is only admin.

- 1 that is admin and user.

- 1 that is only user.

The first two have no problems logging in or anything else.

However the one that is only "user" gets this error when logging in:

Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request.

You are not allowed to access this page.

The URL is the dashboard -> my-url/admin

I haven't changed anything access wise, only added the users.

Does anyone know how to fix it?