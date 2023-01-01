DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request.

default discord avatar
.smalltalkman
last week
6

I am receiving this message using the latest cms build. It seems it was resolved two months ago. The cms is serving fine.



[08:19:25] INFO (payload): Server listening on port 8000


[08:20:19] ERROR (payload): APIError: No User


at logout (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/operations/logout.js:12:15)


at logoutHandler (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/requestHandlers/logout.js:10:52)


at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5)


at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:144:13)


at Route.dispatch (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:114:3)


at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5)


at /var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:284:15


at Function.process_params (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:346:12)


at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:280:10)


at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:136:14)

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last week

    @.smalltalkman I think this message is for when the user is logged out automatically? I see this sometimes too and I typically ignore it. Maybe my payload is outdated 😮

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last week

    I cannot get past it. I tried dropping the database. I will try a previous version.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last week

    @.smalltalkman Are you sure this is an error though?



    I thought his was the expected message when an active user session expires



    @jesschow Do you know about this one?

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last week

    I was trying to login.


    I moved back to the previous release.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    @.smalltalkman are you able to login now? or still facing issues?

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    last week

    I used a version of the cms code from my workstation - over two weeks old. Cleared the directory except for env and uploaded. Same procedure on a Debian host to build and serve. Refreshed from same Edge tab which was failing before -> works fine.



    Could be an issue with cms commit from two weeks ago or my procedure: I have been copying files into an old directory.



    Working fine for now.

