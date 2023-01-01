Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request.

I am receiving this message using the latest cms build. It seems it was resolved two months ago. The cms is serving fine.

[08:19:25] INFO (payload): Server listening on port 8000

[08:20:19] ERROR (payload): APIError: No User

at logout (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/operations/logout.js:12:15)

at logoutHandler (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/requestHandlers/logout.js:10:52)

at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5)

at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:144:13)

at Route.dispatch (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:114:3)

at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5)

at /var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:284:15

at Function.process_params (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:346:12)

at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:280:10)

at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:136:14)