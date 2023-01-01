Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request.

I am receiving this message using the latest cms build. It seems it was resolved two months ago. The cms is serving fine.
[08:19:25] INFO (payload): Server listening on port 8000
[08:20:19] ERROR (payload): APIError: No User
at logout (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/operations/logout.js:12:15)
at logoutHandler (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/payload/dist/auth/requestHandlers/logout.js:10:52)
at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5)
at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:144:13)
at Route.dispatch (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:114:3)
at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5)
at /var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:284:15
at Function.process_params (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:346:12)
at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/index.js:280:10)
at next (/var/www/html/poly.pay.cms/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:136:14)
@.smalltalkman I think this message is for when the user is logged out automatically? I see this sometimes too and I typically ignore it. Maybe my payload is outdated 😮
I cannot get past it. I tried dropping the database. I will try a previous version.
@.smalltalkman Are you sure this is an error though?
I thought his was the expected message when an active user session expires
@jesschow Do you know about this one?
I was trying to login.
I moved back to the previous release.
@.smalltalkman are you able to login now? or still facing issues?
I used a version of the cms code from my workstation - over two weeks old. Cleared the directory except for env and uploaded. Same procedure on a Debian host to build and serve. Refreshed from same Edge tab which was failing before -> works fine.
Could be an issue with cms commit from two weeks ago or my procedure: I have been copying files into an old directory.
Working fine for now.
