I'm getting this error out of nowhere (it worked 12 hours ago). When I go to my pages collection (src> collections > Pages > index.ts) in the admin UI, I get a blank screen with no printed output in the terminal. I checked the browser console and this is what I get:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'plural') at BlocksCell (index.js:13:22) at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:16305:1) at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:20074:1) at beginWork (react-dom.development.js:21587:1) at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (react-dom.development.js:4164:1) at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js:4213:1) at invokeGuardedCallback (react-dom.development.js:4277:1) at beginWork$1 (react-dom.development.js:27451:1) at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js:26560:1) at workLoopSync (react-dom.development.js:26466:1)

- I hit the limit of the message here, so more information in the post

Here's the rest of the error: and

The above error occurred in the <BlocksCell> component: at BlocksCell (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:121860:23) at span at DefaultCell (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122263:13) at RenderCustomComponent (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118297:13) at Cell (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122298:13) at td at tr at tbody at table at div at Table (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:104560:18) at RelationshipProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122482:33) at div at http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:101660:13 at SelectionProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122689:30) at div at DefaultList (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122377:13) at RenderCustomComponent (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118297:13) at TableColumnsProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:104819:33) at ListView (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122902:13) at Route (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164927:29) at Switch (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:165129:29) at div at div at Default (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117072:20) at Route (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164927:29) at Switch (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:165129:29) at Route (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164927:29) at Suspense at Routes (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:99033:64) at CustomProvider

(http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117481:27) at LoadingOverlayProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117909:35) at StepNavProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:104506:28) at LocaleProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118041:27) at SearchParamsProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118348:33) at ThemeProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118413:26) at PreferencesProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118232:32) at AuthProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117167:25) at ModalProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:7857:29) at Router (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164546:30) at BrowserRouter (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:163651:35) at ScrollInfoProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:8553:26) at WindowInfoProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:8830:29) at ConfigProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117434:27) at Root Consider adding an error boundary to your tree to customize error handling behavior. Visit https://reactjs.org/link/error-boundaries to learn more about error boundaries.

I just see a blank screen:

I have a few groups that are using

labels

with

singular

and

plural

but removing those didn't help.

index.ts

does not have any

labels

in itself, outside of referencing it from

groups

blocks

.

Not sure what changed, but this just works again. I did some refactoring while I was waiting for a response, and I guess the clean up got rid of the problem 🤷🏼‍♂️