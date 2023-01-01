I'm getting this error out of nowhere (it worked 12 hours ago). When I go to my pages collection (src> collections > Pages > index.ts) in the admin UI, I get a blank screen with no printed output in the terminal. I checked the browser console and this is what I get:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'plural')
at BlocksCell (index.js:13:22)
at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:16305:1)
at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:20074:1)
at beginWork (react-dom.development.js:21587:1)
at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (react-dom.development.js:4164:1)
at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js:4213:1)
at invokeGuardedCallback (react-dom.development.js:4277:1)
at beginWork$1 (react-dom.development.js:27451:1)
at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js:26560:1)
at workLoopSync (react-dom.development.js:26466:1)
- I hit the limit of the message here, so more information in the post
Here's the rest of the error: and
The above error occurred in the <BlocksCell> component:
at BlocksCell (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:121860:23)
at span
at DefaultCell (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122263:13)
at RenderCustomComponent (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118297:13)
at Cell (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122298:13)
at td
at tr
at tbody
at table
at div
at Table (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:104560:18)
at RelationshipProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122482:33)
at div
at http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:101660:13
at SelectionProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122689:30)
at div
at DefaultList (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122377:13)
at RenderCustomComponent (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118297:13)
at TableColumnsProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:104819:33)
at ListView (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:122902:13)
at Route (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164927:29)
at Switch (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:165129:29)
at div
at div
at Default (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117072:20)
at Route (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164927:29)
at Switch (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:165129:29)
at Route (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164927:29)
at Suspense
at Routes (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:99033:64)
at CustomProvider
(http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117481:27)
at LoadingOverlayProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117909:35)
at StepNavProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:104506:28)
at LocaleProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118041:27)
at SearchParamsProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118348:33)
at ThemeProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118413:26)
at PreferencesProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:118232:32)
at AuthProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117167:25)
at ModalProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:7857:29)
at Router (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:164546:30)
at BrowserRouter (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:163651:35)
at ScrollInfoProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:8553:26)
at WindowInfoProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:8830:29)
at ConfigProvider (http://localhost:3000/admin/main.js:117434:27)
at Root
Consider adding an error boundary to your tree to customize error handling behavior.
Visit https://reactjs.org/link/error-boundaries to learn more about error boundaries.
I just see a blank screen:
I have a few groups that are using
labels
with
singular
and
plural
but removing those didn't help.
index.ts
does not have any
labels
in itself, outside of referencing it from
blocks
.
Not sure what changed, but this just works again. I did some refactoring while I was waiting for a response, and I guess the clean up got rid of the problem 🤷🏼♂️
