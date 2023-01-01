Hi. Is there a way to alert the user more specifically where the invalid field is located? The red * makes me assume that is what the error is alerting to, which is false, it's actually alerting of an invalid field in a different tab.
The vid shows the user experience
After I add a Content block, the Title is still highlighted as an invalid field, though the Product is successfully created after hitting publish. Why? I'm using the e-commerce template.
Rich text also has a red * next to it. Is this alerting me that it's just a required field, not an invalid field? If so, I'd like the colour to be white, and red only when it's invalid?
https://github.com/taunhealy/Melex_CMS
Unintuitive Field Error Message & Color
hey @taun2160 ok so a few things
the red * just denotes that a field is required, not that it's invalid
and we have an open roadmap item to surface invalid fields within tabs / collapsibles / etc. - - right now, it's hard to see invalid fields if they are not opened in an active tab or visible within a collapsible - but this is due to be improved very shortly
last note - it doesn't appear to me that you did successfully publish in the video
you clicked the button, which ran the validation and failed, therefore preventing the publish
note that you CAN save drafts that do not pass validation, so you had a draft saved, which was not valid, but you can't publish
I see, thanks James. These changes will be good - the red typically represents invalid and if it's invalid it'll be great for the CMS to alert to exactly where. Just the asterix * is enough for required fields.
"The color red is commonly used to indicate invalid input. People who have certain types of color blindness will be unable to determine the input's state unless it is accompanied by an additional indicator that does not rely on color to convey meaning. Typically, descriptive text and/or an icon are used."https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/:invalid
@jmikrut Is there a temporary workaround? I'm thinking a more explanatory validation message would be sufficient for now - just the first invalid's field path would be OK. I'm only getting "Please correct invalid fields" now. With a full page built as a flexible content using arrays and nested collapsibles, it is super unintuitive and I had to help my clients out with this particular issue a few times already...
a full fix and proper UX is going to be coming sooner than you might expect
like, within the next few weeks
@jmikrut I assume you're referring to this roadmap item? 👀https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/881
Very excited to hear that it's coming soon! 🥳
yes exactly
Jarrod and I are working through that now
