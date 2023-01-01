Hi. Is there a way to alert the user more specifically where the invalid field is located? The red * makes me assume that is what the error is alerting to, which is false, it's actually alerting of an invalid field in a different tab.

The vid shows the user experience

After I add a Content block, the Title is still highlighted as an invalid field, though the Product is successfully created after hitting publish. Why? I'm using the e-commerce template.

Rich text also has a red * next to it. Is this alerting me that it's just a required field, not an invalid field? If so, I'd like the colour to be white, and red only when it's invalid?

Unintuitive Field Error Message & Color