Unique slug generation

Consider the

formatSlug()

function in the official website template:

import type { FieldHook } from 'payload/types' const format = (val: string): string => val .replace(/ /g, '-') .replace(/[^\w-]+/g, '') .toLowerCase() const formatSlug = (fallback: string): FieldHook => ({ operation, value, originalDoc, data }) => { if (typeof value === 'string') { return format(value) } if (operation === 'create') { const fallbackData = data?.[fallback] || originalDoc?.[fallback] if (fallbackData && typeof fallbackData === 'string') { return format(fallbackData) } } return value } export default formatSlug

This is great, but I can create two posts with the same title and two identical slugs will be created. Of course, I can use

required: true

to catch this behavior, but the function will return an error. This is also not very intuitive for the user.

Is there a way to modify the

formatslug()

function to make it able to generate a "-${number}" at the end of a non-unique slug, thus making sure that it will succeed everytime? WordPress has something like that for their slug creation.

In other words, how can I gracefully check if a title is unique inside the

formatslug()

function?

Thanks for your help.