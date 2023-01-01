DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Unique text field?

default discord avatar
Raoul
4 weeks ago
7

Is this possible? I am still able to create new items with the same name. Wonder if i am missing something here.


{
      name: "name",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
      unique: true,
    },
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Locally? Can you check your db to ensure the index was created? Sounds like it is not

  • default discord avatar
    Raoul
    4 weeks ago
    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/571

    Found something like this, mby i will save your time and check this out 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    4 weeks ago

    Got the same issue here. If the field already existed without the unique index, it seems to be ignored.

  • default discord avatar
    Raoul
    4 weeks ago

    yeah



    drop the collection and create it again with desired attributes, made the magic.

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    4 weeks ago

    Is there any other way that doesn't loose production data?



    Sign in to mongo express and add the index manually? I'm not so handy with Mongo...

