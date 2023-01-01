I've added a profileImage field to users which is a simple upload type with a relationship to media.
It works, I can add one and when I get a post it is returned, but only the ID of the media. I've tried setting the depth when getting the author, but it still doesn't give me the url of the media (which I can get from the images on the meta field of an article, for instance).
Obviously I can get it with another call but I'd rather not if i can avoid it.
What am I doing wrong please? Thanks!
Hi @johnrisby, have you set the Access Control for your
media
collection?
hi, I'm using the Local API and it says "In the Local API, all Access Control functions are skipped by default, allowing your server to do whatever it needs. But, you can opt back in by setting the option overrideAccess to false."
Gotcha, can you add a code sample of your request?
sure, currently it's
const post:Post = await payload.findByID({
collection: "posts",
id: "64d0fb2fb5333910aceb33eb",
depth: 4,
// locale: "en",
// overrideAccess: false,
// showHiddenFields: true,
});
I've used various depth levels (and none, which should be the default of 10 I think?)
if I proceed to do this
const author:User = post.author as User;
const authorDetail:User = await payload.findByID({
collection: "users", // required
id: author.id,
depth: 2,
// locale: "en",
// overrideAccess: false,
// showHiddenFields: true,
});
const profileImage:Media = await payload.findByID({
collection: "media", // required
id: author.profileImage as string,
depth: 2,
// locale: "en",
// overrideAccess: false,
// showHiddenFields: true,
});
`
it works and profileImage has the sizes / urls etc but ...
(just putting my daughter to bed, be back in 5 or 10). thanks
Your request looks correct to me. The only other thing I can think of is a
maxDepth
value set on your
media
config, but I imagine you'd have thought of that already.
If you set
read
access to true on your
media
collection, does it make a difference?
the access for all operations are true, but I turned read to false as a test and it still worked (and didn't work in the case of the profileImage) 🙂
I have checked for any places I can use maxDepth but I only started with payload a couple of day sago so I may be missing something?
Also, I should say I've got it set up like this:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1138020824520069150
tl:dr - payload is running on the same server as my next.js app that I'm pulling the data in to, but not fully combined
For some reason this is now working...? The only thing I can think of - but I'm 99% sure I'd done this - is the way I'm connecting the two instances (next.js app running separately from a payload app on the same server) means that the next.js app is having to import the compiled js for the typedefs. So, I think it could make sense that if I hadn't run yarn build (and was just using yarn dev) the typedef wouldn't have been updated...?
But I am pretty sure I did that a few times during the debugging.
Still, I woke up this morning and was hit by an immediate error trying to cast the object ID of the profile image... when I looked in to it, it was because the data being returned now contained all the data I wanted... So, all's well that ends well 😉 (although I'd still like to be 100% sure WHY! 😉 ) .
Thanks again!
