I've added a profileImage field to users which is a simple upload type with a relationship to media.

It works, I can add one and when I get a post it is returned, but only the ID of the media. I've tried setting the depth when getting the author, but it still doesn't give me the url of the media (which I can get from the images on the meta field of an article, for instance).

Obviously I can get it with another call but I'd rather not if i can avoid it.

What am I doing wrong please? Thanks!