Update image

Is it possible to update an image from Frontend using NEXTJS 13? I have my Company collection which is related to the Media collection.
Or what is the right approach for this case?
Yes, you can. If you write a code like below, I believe it will work for you.
export const uploadMedia = async (
token: string,
imagePath: string,
imageAlt: string,
lang: LanguageCode
): Promise<UploadedMedia | undefined> => {
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append("_payload", JSON.stringify({ alt: imageAlt }));
formData.append("file", fs.createReadStream(imagePath), {
filename: uuidv4(),
});
try {
const result = await axios.post(`${API_URL}/api/medias`, formData, {
headers: {
cookie: `payload-token=${token}`,
},
params: { locale: lang, "fallback-locale": null },
});
if (result.status !== 201) {
throw new Error(result.statusText);
}
return result.data.doc;
} catch (error) {
// console.log("🚀 ~ file: utils.ts:248 ~ error:", `${imagePath} - ${error}`);
if (error instanceof AxiosError) {
throw error.response?.data;
}
throw error;
}
};
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.