Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Update image

default discord avatar
steprob
4 months ago
1

Is it possible to update an image from Frontend using NEXTJS 13? I have my Company collection which is related to the Media collection.


Or what is the right approach for this case?

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal
    4 months ago

    Yes, you can. If you write a code like below, I believe it will work for you.



    export const uploadMedia = async (
  token: string,
  imagePath: string,
  imageAlt: string,
  lang: LanguageCode
): Promise<UploadedMedia | undefined> => {
  const formData = new FormData();
  formData.append("_payload", JSON.stringify({ alt: imageAlt }));
  formData.append("file", fs.createReadStream(imagePath), {
    filename: uuidv4(),
  });

  try {
    const result = await axios.post(`${API_URL}/api/medias`, formData, {
      headers: {
        cookie: `payload-token=${token}`,
      },
      params: { locale: lang, "fallback-locale": null },
    });

    if (result.status !== 201) {
      throw new Error(result.statusText);
    }

    return result.data.doc;
  } catch (error) {
    // console.log("🚀 ~ file: utils.ts:248 ~ error:", `${imagePath} - ${error}`);
    if (error instanceof AxiosError) {
      throw error.response?.data;
    }
    throw error;
  }
};
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.