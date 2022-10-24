Update image

Thanks man
Hello@1067378688569655296
,
I saw somewhere but it was not definitely the documentation. I think, I saw it in someone's code.
Hello@649859124284358656
, I was facing a similar problem. My files were uploading fine but the alt text wasn't.
This was my code
const formData = new FormData()
const filename = `${parseInt((Date.now() / 1000).toString())}`
formData.append('file', dataURLtoFile(png, filename))
formData.append('test', 'text')
// formData.append('alt', 'test')
try {
const req = await fetch('/api/media', {
method: 'POST',
body: formData,
credentials: 'include',
})
const data = await req.json()
console.log('data', data)
if (data.errors) {
toast.error(data.errors[0].message)
return
}
setValue(data.doc.url)
toast.success('File uploaded to media')
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
I noticed from your answer that your are using the key "_payload" while appending to formData. I used it like this and it worked. Thank you so much.
My question is, how did you know about this? Is this something in documentation? I couldn't find any help around this except yours. Please guide..
Yes, you can. If you write a code like below, I believe it will work for you.
export const uploadMedia = async (
token: string,
imagePath: string,
imageAlt: string,
lang: LanguageCode
): Promise<UploadedMedia | undefined> => {
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append("_payload", JSON.stringify({ alt: imageAlt }));
formData.append("file", fs.createReadStream(imagePath), {
filename: uuidv4(),
});
try {
const result = await axios.post(`${API_URL}/api/medias`, formData, {
headers: {
cookie: `payload-token=${token}`,
},
params: { locale: lang, "fallback-locale": null },
});
if (result.status !== 201) {
throw new Error(result.statusText);
}
return result.data.doc;
} catch (error) {
// console.log("🚀 ~ file: utils.ts:248 ~ error:", `${imagePath} - ${error}`);
if (error instanceof AxiosError) {
throw error.response?.data;
}
throw error;
}
};
Is it possible to update an image from Frontend using NEXTJS 13? I have my Company collection which is related to the Media collection.
Or what is the right approach for this case?
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.