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Update image

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onepoordeveloperlast year
4

Thanks man

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal2 years ago

    Hello

    @1067378688569655296

    ,



    I saw somewhere but it was not definitely the documentation. I think, I saw it in someone's code.

  • default discord avatar
    onepoordeveloper2 years ago

    Hello

    @649859124284358656

    , I was facing a similar problem. My files were uploading fine but the alt text wasn't.


    This was my code


        const formData = new FormData()
    const filename = `${parseInt((Date.now() / 1000).toString())}`
    formData.append('file', dataURLtoFile(png, filename))
    formData.append('test', 'text')

    // formData.append('alt', 'test')

    try {
      const req = await fetch('/api/media', {
        method: 'POST',
        body: formData,
        credentials: 'include',
      })
      const data = await req.json()
      console.log('data', data)
      if (data.errors) {
        toast.error(data.errors[0].message)
        return
      }
      setValue(data.doc.url)
      toast.success('File uploaded to media')
    } catch (err) {
      console.log(err)
    }

    I noticed from your answer that your are using the key "_payload" while appending to formData. I used it like this and it worked. Thank you so much.



    My question is, how did you know about this? Is this something in documentation? I couldn't find any help around this except yours. Please guide..

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    Yes, you can. If you write a code like below, I believe it will work for you.



    export const uploadMedia = async (
  token: string,
  imagePath: string,
  imageAlt: string,
  lang: LanguageCode
): Promise<UploadedMedia | undefined> => {
  const formData = new FormData();
  formData.append("_payload", JSON.stringify({ alt: imageAlt }));
  formData.append("file", fs.createReadStream(imagePath), {
    filename: uuidv4(),
  });

  try {
    const result = await axios.post(`${API_URL}/api/medias`, formData, {
      headers: {
        cookie: `payload-token=${token}`,
      },
      params: { locale: lang, "fallback-locale": null },
    });

    if (result.status !== 201) {
      throw new Error(result.statusText);
    }

    return result.data.doc;
  } catch (error) {
    // console.log("🚀 ~ file: utils.ts:248 ~ error:", `${imagePath} - ${error}`);
    if (error instanceof AxiosError) {
      throw error.response?.data;
    }
    throw error;
  }
};
  • default discord avatar
    steprob3 years ago

    Is it possible to update an image from Frontend using NEXTJS 13? I have my Company collection which is related to the Media collection.


    Or what is the right approach for this case?

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