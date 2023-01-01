DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
updateUser GraphQL Request not working

default discord avatar
TheDunco
3 months ago
24

I'm trying to give a user a role in this GraphQL request, but it doesn't work. It's not an authorization/permission/access issue, but it comes back without any roles in the response... Obviously I have the actual user id and actual role id in the respective spots.



Mutation: 


mutation GiveUserDeveloperRole {
  updateUser(id: "<user_id>", data: { roles: ["<role_id>"] }) {
    roles {
      id
      name
    }
  }
}


Response: 


{
  "data": {
    "updateUser": {
      "roles": []
    }
  }
}


Any insight as to why this might not be working?

roles

is a relationship field.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    hmmmmm



    if it's not an access thing, i'm not sure tbh



    we might need a minimally reproducible repo to help on this one

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    I'll do some more digging myself and if I get really stuck I'll try making a minimum reproducible repo. For some more info I'm running Payload v1.6.32 and making that request via the GraphQL Playground.



    Honestly I don't have time to make a new repo, pretty busy at work. I will say I just updated to Payload v1.7.2 and it is still an issue. For now I was able to access the database and add the role I needed directly (this role then gives me permissions to update other roles so only need to do it once).

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jesschow @patrikkozak can either of you two help try and reproduce this?

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @jmikrut @TheDunco Yeah, I'll look into this

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    🙏

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @TheDunco - quick question - your

    roles

    relationship field has a

    relationTo

    to what exactly? A roles collection? If so, what does that look like?

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Yep, to a roles collection:


    export const Roles: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'roles',
    admin: {
        useAsTitle: 'name',
    },
    access: {
        read: () => true,
        readVersions: () => true,
        create: developerRole,
        delete: developerRole,
        update: developerRole,
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'name',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
            unique: true,
        },
    ],
    timestamps: false,
};


    So for this one I removed the API access function but I previously had it such that if it had a correct authorization header it would be let through from the api. I can try just setting all the access to

    () => true

    to see if the access is blocking it?



    Yeah, I tried and it's not the access that's the issue since it would give me an error in the response if that was the case



    And that access function looks like this...


    import { Access, FieldAccess, RelationshipField } from 'payload/types';

const isUserDeveloper = (user: any) => {
    if (!user) {
        return false;
    }
    // Use role.name field because the id might be different depending on the environment
    if (user?.roles?.find((role: RelationshipField) => role.name === 'Developer')) {
        return true;
    }
    return false;
};

export const developerRole: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => {
    return isUserDeveloper(user);
};

export const developerFieldRole: FieldAccess = ({ req: { user } }) => {
    return isUserDeveloper(user);
};
  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    What does your

    roles

    relationship field look like? Does it have

    hasMany: true

    on it?

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago
    {
            type: 'relationship',
            name: 'roles',
            hasMany: true,
            relationTo: 'roles',
            access: {
                create: developerFieldRole,
                update: developerFieldRole,
                read: () => true,
            },
        }

    Oh, so the

    developerFieldRole

    access here might be the issue then? I'd still expect an error related to access if that's the issue though

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    if access fails on a field level, then it just disregards the value



    it doesn't throw an error



    this is probably it

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Ah... Interesting... Is that documented anywhere? Did I just miss that?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    hmm, you mean

    what happens

    if a user tries to update a field that they don't have access to?



    we could add that to field-level access control docs for sure



    @zubricks can you open a documentation issue to add some detail to those docs?



    we should explicitly mention that if a user has access to update a doc, but does NOT have access to update a certain field, and they attempt to update a field, the field data will just be omitted from the update operation without throwing an error

  • default discord avatar
    TheDunco
    3 months ago

    Thanks all!

