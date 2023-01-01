updateUser GraphQL Request not working

I'm trying to give a user a role in this GraphQL request, but it doesn't work. It's not an authorization/permission/access issue, but it comes back without any roles in the response... Obviously I have the actual user id and actual role id in the respective spots.

Mutation:

mutation GiveUserDeveloperRole { updateUser ( id : "<user_id>" , data : { roles : [ "<role_id>" ] } ) { roles { id name } } }

Response:

{ "data" : { "updateUser" : { "roles" : [ ] } } }

Any insight as to why this might not be working?

roles

is a relationship field.