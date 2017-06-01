Screenshots will explain better.

-

My collections no longer show the title here since I updated from 1.6.15 > 1.6.17

-

And I have this set in all of my collections which have a

title

field (this isn't even available as an option in the 'columns' list now... something is off!)

-

-

Pages is even worse...

-

-

I can get some way back by selecting slug in the columns, but why's the title not being used anymore?

-

It's not only the

title

that's not being read, it's also

subtitle

and a seemingly random set of fields (comparing my

defaultColumns

to those now available in admin ui)

-

-

My orders collection is ok for instance (and why i say it's seemingly random).

-