Screenshots will explain better.
My collections no longer show the title here since I updated from 1.6.15 > 1.6.17
And I have this set in all of my collections which have a
title
field (this isn't even available as an option in the 'columns' list now... something is off!)
Pages is even worse...
I can get some way back by selecting slug in the columns, but why's the title not being used anymore?
It's not only the
title
that's not being read, it's also
subtitle
and a seemingly random set of fields (comparing my
defaultColumns
to those now available in admin ui)
My orders collection is ok for instance (and why i say it's seemingly random).
I am also missing collection columns as of this afternoon. @jakehopking did you find a solution to this?
@itsjustchris unfortunately not yet. Hopeful the @payloadcms team will reply soon with a fix 🙏
@jakehopking I figured out what happened to me; my fields were added to rows, which removes their ability to be used as columns. Which sucks because locally I was using 1.3something but my production was running 1.6something. It was working in on dev but production had column issues. Sure enough, I removed the row and the columns were enabled again. I don’t know if that helps you at all, but hopefully it does.
Thanks for the suggestion @itsjustchris - if there's no response from the payload team, then I'll give this a try. I don't feel I should need to have to restructure my collection configs to support what seems to be bug on payload's part. The
row
and
tab
fields are supposed to be only ui wrappers, and don't affect the data structure of the api response (which the admin ui uses). My
title
etc are still root level fields after you take the row/tab nesting into account.
@jakehopking It does bizarre to have lost functionality that was once there. Maybe I missed something during the latest releases. Anyway, I discovered my solution based on this discussionhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1617
I’ll follow this thread because I too don’t enjoy having to reconfigure my collections.
I think this is a regression from the merging of sortable columns. Could either of you open an issue on GitHub describing how to recreate? Sounds like rows/tabs are the culprit here.
I can confirm this bug. It used to work perfectly, now not being able to get the Title in the list view. Also applies to nesting the Title inside of Tabs.
@jakehopking @itsjustchris @jankocian thank you all for the details here. I am able to recreate this and will have a fix out shortly along with a test to prevent future regression. No changes to your config are necessary, just bump to latest once released—I'll post updates to this thread as they come through
@Jarrod I opened that ticket just nowhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2255
Oh... good to hear @jacobsfletch - I've also just created a ticket before seeing your response 👍
Even better, I will reference yours
I just opened a PR for thishttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2258
Once CI passes we'll merge this in and get a release out asap
