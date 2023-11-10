Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Upgraded from 1.2.4 to 1.5.9 and now build fails on Railway

default discord avatar
generator101
10 months ago
8

I was setting up an old project again on Railway, the same project that used to work stopped working and I was debugging for 3 hours. I narrowed down the error to Payload version.



Old version I had

1.2.4

but after upgrading to

1.5.9

I started getting this error: 



#13 4.223 Error: unknown field `cwd`
#13 4.223     at module.exports.__wbindgen_error_new (/app/node_modules/@swc/wasm/wasm.js:446:17)


Is there a breaking change from 1.2.4 to 1.5.9?



here are the packages I have, I updated all of them



"dependencies": {
        "dotenv": "16.0.3",
        "express": "4.18.2",
        "payload": "1.5.9"
    },
    "devDependencies": {
        "@types/express": "4.17.15",
        "@types/react": "18.0.27",
        "@types/react-dom": "18.0.10",
        "@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin": "5.48.2",
        "@typescript-eslint/parser": "5.48.2",
        "copyfiles": "2.4.1",
        "cross-env": "7.0.3",
        "eslint": "8.32.0",
        "eslint-config-prettier": "8.6.0",
        "eslint-config-standard": "17.0.0",
        "eslint-import-resolver-typescript": "3.5.3",
        "eslint-plugin-import": "2.27.5",
        "eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y": "6.7.1",
        "eslint-plugin-n": "15.6.1",
        "eslint-plugin-node": "11.1.0",
        "eslint-plugin-prettier": "4.2.1",
        "eslint-plugin-promise": "6.1.1",
        "eslint-plugin-react": "7.32.1",
        "eslint-plugin-react-hooks": "4.6.0",
        "eslint-plugin-standard": "5.0.0",
        "nodemon": "2.0.20",
        "ts-node": "10.9.1",
        "typescript": "4.9.4"
    }
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Hi @generator101 - there have been breaking changes in 1.4.0 and 1.3.0, you can see more info in the changelog

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

    - Collection slugs are no longer automatically sanitized to be kebab case. This will only be an issue if your current slugs were in camel case. The upgrade path will be to change those slugs to the kebab case version that the slug was automatically being sanitized to on the backend.


    replaced the useAPIKey authentication header format to use the


    - Collection slug instead of the collection label. Previous: ${collection.labels.singular} API-Key ${apiKey}, updated: ${collection.slug} API-Key ${apiKey}

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    9 months ago

    thanks, in my case I was able to fix this by changing the config path to

    dist/payload.config.ts
  • default discord avatar
    tais.m
    last week

    hey @jesschow I'm trying to update from 2.0.11 to 2.1.0 and getting a similar error on build:


    [2023-11-10T11:46:14.893Z] #14 2.610 /home/node/app/node_modules/@swc/wasm/wasm.js:562
[2023-11-10T11:46:14.893Z] #14 2.610     const ret = new Error(getStringFromWasm0(arg0, arg1));
[2023-11-10T11:46:14.893Z] #14 2.610                 ^
[2023-11-10T11:46:14.893Z] #14 2.610 
[2023-11-10T11:46:14.893Z] #14 2.610 Error: unknown field `cwd`
[2023-11-10T11:46:14.893Z] #14 2.610     at module.exports.__wbindgen_error_new (/home/node/app/node_modules/@swc/wasm/wasm.js:562:17)

    it builds and runs fine locally, but fails on CI and I didn't see any breaking changes in the releases in between these two versions. can you help me figure out what's wrong?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hi @tais.m, that's correct there are no breaking changes between

    v2.0.11

    and

    v2.1.0

    . Is your project deployed on Payload Cloud or elsewhere?



    A couple things to check / try:


    1. Is your build command (in package.json) pointing to the payload config from your

    dist

    folder? That seemed to be the solution for @generator101


    2. You could also try

    npm i --no-save @swc/core

    per this suggestion

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1111694244923580416/1118477235419107428
  • default discord avatar
    tais.m
    last week

    the project is deployed in our own infra, but all other branches are building normally, just the one where I'm updating the version is having this issue. the update is currently blocked by the db adapter issue with documentdb anyway, so I haven't investigated further. once the new release comes out and we test that again I'll report back if the issue persists. thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last week

    Oh right sounds good 👍

  • default discord avatar
    tais.m
    4 days ago

    hey @jesschow, that seems to have solved it, but I'm still unclear on what the issue is and it's a bit hard to document why I've added

    npm i --no-save @swc/core

    to our build script. 😬 could this be solved by updating or fixing the version of

    @swc/core

    on the Payload side?

  • default discord avatar
    __ds
    3 days ago

    im having this issue, not specifically on Railawy but same

    unknown field cwd

    within a Dockerimage, after adding

    npm i --no-save @swc/core

    to it, it fixed it

