I was setting up an old project again on Railway, the same project that used to work stopped working and I was debugging for 3 hours. I narrowed down the error to Payload version.

Old version I had

1.2.4

but after upgrading to

1.5.9

I started getting this error:

#13 4.223 Error: unknown field `cwd` #13 4.223 at module.exports.__wbindgen_error_new (/app/node_modules/@swc/wasm/wasm.js:446:17)

Is there a breaking change from 1.2.4 to 1.5.9?

here are the packages I have, I updated all of them